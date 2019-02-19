Alphabet : Google Buys Data Company Alooma in Cloud Migration Move

By Josh Beckerman



Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google has agreed to buy data integration company Alooma in an effort to simplify cloud migration.

Google said Alooma "is a natural fit that allows us to offer customers a streamlined, automated migration experience to Google Cloud," providing access to services including open source database offerings as well as Cloud Spanner and Cloud Bigtable.

Blog posts from Google and Alooma didn't give the deal price.

Alooma, with offices in Tel Aviv and Redwood City, Calif., raised $11.2 million of Series A funding in 2016 from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital.

Alooma has worked with Google on products such as Google Ads. Late last year, Alooma announced a new integration with Amazon.com Inc's. (AMZN) Simple Storage Service.

Google Cloud's operations in Israel include Velostrata, which was acquired last year.

