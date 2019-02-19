Log in
Alphabet : Google Buys Data Company Alooma in Cloud Migration Move

02/19/2019 | 03:11pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google has agreed to buy data integration company Alooma in an effort to simplify cloud migration.

Google said Alooma "is a natural fit that allows us to offer customers a streamlined, automated migration experience to Google Cloud," providing access to services including open source database offerings as well as Cloud Spanner and Cloud Bigtable.

Blog posts from Google and Alooma didn't give the deal price.

Alooma, with offices in Tel Aviv and Redwood City, Calif., raised $11.2 million of Series A funding in 2016 from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital.

Alooma has worked with Google on products such as Google Ads. Late last year, Alooma announced a new integration with Amazon.com Inc's. (AMZN) Simple Storage Service.

Google Cloud's operations in Israel include Velostrata, which was acquired last year.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 164 B
EBIT 2019 36 559 M
Net income 2019 33 286 M
Finance 2019 129 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,89
P/E ratio 2020 20,52
EV / Sales 2019 3,95x
EV / Sales 2020 3,18x
Capitalization 776 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 1 336 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET7.15%776 263
BAIDU7.23%59 189
NAVER CORP--.--%18 566
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION17.29%14 519
YANDEX15.06%10 203
SOGOU INC13.71%2 371
