Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET (GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alphabet : Google CEO Tells Employees Company Isn't Close to Launching Search Engine in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 03:31am CEST

By Douglas MacMillan

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told employees that the internet giant is "not close to launching a search product in China" and is carefully considering how it will do business in the country, according to a person briefed on the comments.

Mr. Pichai, speaking Thursday at a weekly all-hands meeting in Mountain View, Calif., was responding to criticism from employees, human rights groups and others who in recent days have voiced concerns over the Alphabet Inc. unit's work with the Chinese government. Google is developing services for Chinese citizens, including a search engine that could adhere to China's strict censors, The Wall Street Journal and others reported last week.

Google is balancing its desire to expand its business in China -- a market with the world's largest internet population -- with its identity as a champion of human rights. Google withdrew its search engine from China in 2010 to protest the government's censorship regime and attempts to hack into the Gmail accounts of Chinese human rights activists. At the time, Google co-founder Sergey Brin described the government as having the "earmarks of totalitarianism" of the Soviet Union, where he was born.

The company is also contending with an increasingly activist workforce that is pushing management to be more transparent in its decision-making over controversial issues like China.

Pressure from Google employees helped sway the company's decision earlier this year not to renew a Defense Department contract helping the U.S. government identify images for drone targeting. Employee objections to that effort, called "Project Maven," also helped push the company to adopt a new ethical review process guiding its deployment of artificial intelligence technology.

Write to Douglas MacMillan at douglas.macmillan@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
03:42aALPHABET : Google employees demand more oversight of China search engine plan
RE
03:39aALPHABET : Google employees demand more oversight of China search engine plan
RE
03:31aALPHABET : Google CEO Tells Employees Company Isn't Close to Launching Search En..
DJ
03:27aAs Nvidia expands in artificial intelligence, Intel defends turf
RE
01:06aNvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
RE
08/16Kroger begins tests of driverless grocery delivery in Arizona
RE
08/16KEYWORDS : Google's Risky Middle Age
DJ
08/15ALPHABET : Google Releases Political Ad Information
DJ
08/15Google provides data on U.S. political advertising
RE
08/15ALPHABET : Brazil may probe Google over its cell phone system
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16NYT : Google employees sign letter for Chinese browser transparency 
08/16CHICAGO TRIBUNE : Google planning first retail flagship store 
08/165 Charts That Prove We're Not In Another Tech Bubble 
08/16Tesla's Autonomous Opportunity Is Severely Underappreciated 
08/16Tracking Glenn Greenberg's Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 137 B
EBIT 2018 28 128 M
Net income 2018 28 237 M
Finance 2018 82 375 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 31,16
P/E ratio 2019 25,66
EV / Sales 2018 5,74x
EV / Sales 2019 4,62x
Capitalization 870 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 1 365 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET16.20%869 648
BAIDU-8.86%76 145
NAVER CORP--.--%22 108
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-24.57%20 707
YANDEX-4.31%10 398
SOGOU INC-27.74%3 445
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.