ALPHABET (GOOGL)
Alphabet : Google Considering 'Variety of Options' for China -Reuters

10/12/2018 | 10:20pm CEST

By Josh Beckerman

--Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) Google has told U.S. senators that it is considering "a variety of options" for China, Reuters reported Friday.

--The Aug. 31 letter from Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai was made public on Friday, the report said.

--Google has been testing a mobile version of its search engine that would adhere to China's strict controls over content, indicating renewed interest in a market that it abandoned more than eight years ago in protest over government censorship.

Full story at www.reuters.com/article/us-google-congress/google-tells-u-s-lawmakers-it-is-mulling-options-on-china-services-idUSKCN1MM2GK

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 137 B
EBIT 2018 28 002 M
Net income 2018 28 030 M
Finance 2018 82 718 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 27,55
P/E ratio 2019 22,70
EV / Sales 2018 4,90x
EV / Sales 2019 3,92x
Capitalization 755 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 1 375 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET3.54%754 808
BAIDU-15.46%69 280
NAVER CORP--.--%20 537
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-28.02%17 182
YANDEX-2.44%10 523
SOGOU INC-46.07%2 443
