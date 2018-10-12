Alphabet : Google Considering 'Variety of Options' for China -Reuters

By Josh Beckerman



--Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) Google has told U.S. senators that it is considering "a variety of options" for China, Reuters reported Friday.

--The Aug. 31 letter from Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai was made public on Friday, the report said.

--Google has been testing a mobile version of its search engine that would adhere to China's strict controls over content, indicating renewed interest in a market that it abandoned more than eight years ago in protest over government censorship.

Full story at www.reuters.com/article/us-google-congress/google-tells-u-s-lawmakers-it-is-mulling-options-on-china-services-idUSKCN1MM2GK

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com