Alphabet : Google Gets Ready for Legal Fight As U.S. Weighs -2

But some antitrust experts, as well as longtime Google rivals and antagonists, argue that for all the attention, EU competition enforcers have so far struck only glancing blows. The three EU fines against Google combined account for only 22 days of revenue at Alphabet in the first quarter. Two of the EU decisions focus on only relatively specific slices of Google's business, and in some cases for practices the company had already abandoned. Even the biggest decision, the one that found abuse of the dominance of its Android operating system for mobile devices, has yet to significantly loosen Google search's popularity on Android phones.

Now some say that it is too late for traditional remedies of the sort undertaken in Europe to have much impact. At issue is the slow pace of antitrust action.

"Google has become much more prominent than it was 10 years ago. The usual behavioral remedies -- stop this behavior -- are not going to restore competition," said Nicholas Economides, an economics professor at New York University Stern School of Business. "In my view that's a failure of the regulatory system which acted very slowly in Europe and did not act in the U.S."

While investors have also largely shrugged off the EU's interventions, Alec Burnside, a Brussels-based competition lawyer at Dechert LLP who has represented complainants against Google in Europe, says the U.S.'s opening of a new front against Google is "hugely significant" because it signals a change in momentum.

"The tide is turning on the antitrust circuit. Increasingly people recognize that big tech markets need more vigorous and quicker intervention," Mr. Burnside said.

Write to Keach Hagey at keach.hagey@wsj.com, Rob Copeland at rob.copeland@wsj.com and Sam Schechner at sam.schechner@wsj.com