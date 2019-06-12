Log in
ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
Alphabet : Google Governance Practices Under the Radar -- ESG Insight

0
06/12/2019

Google fired several of its largest lobbying firms as part of the restructuring of its government affairs operations. The decision might have positive governance implications as the company deals with the Justice Department's antitrust probe, along with investigations by Congress and states attorneys general. The revamp could show an effort by Google to make its influence activity more transparent. Google lobbies in issues such as privacy, data security, taxes, tariffs, trade, autonomous vehicles, and national security, among others. These practices call for an appropriate corporate governance framework that would allow the board to hold the tech giant more accountable. (stela.zarija@dowjones.com)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 161 B
EBIT 2019 34 440 M
Net income 2019 32 391 M
Finance 2019 129 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,41
P/E ratio 2020 19,86
EV / Sales 2019 3,81x
EV / Sales 2020 3,10x
Capitalization 741 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 1 327 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET3.45%720 265
BAIDU-27.26%37 704
NAVER CORP--.--%16 035
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION17.29%14 936
YANDEX40.11%11 529
SOGOU INC-20.76%1 656
