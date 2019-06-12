Alphabet : Google Governance Practices Under the Radar -- ESG Insight

Google fired several of its largest lobbying firms as part of the restructuring of its government affairs operations. The decision might have positive governance implications as the company deals with the Justice Department's antitrust probe, along with investigations by Congress and states attorneys general. The revamp could show an effort by Google to make its influence activity more transparent. Google lobbies in issues such as privacy, data security, taxes, tariffs, trade, autonomous vehicles, and national security, among others. These practices call for an appropriate corporate governance framework that would allow the board to hold the tech giant more accountable. (stela.zarija@dowjones.com)