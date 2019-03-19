Alphabet : Google Offers Concessions on Eve of New EU Antitrust Rebuke

By Sam Schechner in Paris and Valentina Pop in Brussels

Google plans to ask all Android smartphone users in Europe whether they want to switch to competing search engines or web browsers, one of two new concessions the search giant is offering to stave off complaints -- and potential fines -- from European Union antitrust regulators.

The Alphabet Inc. unit said late Tuesday that it would begin offering the choice of search engines and browsers to all new and existing Android users in coming months.

The choice is part of its compliance with a 2018 EU decision that found Google had abused the dominance of Android to strong-arm phone makers into installing its eponymous search engine and Chrome web browser on mobile phones.

Google also said Tuesday that it recently started testing a new format for product ads it shows atop search results that is aimed at sending more traffic to the websites of rival shopping-comparison services. The European Commission, the EU's main antitrust enforcer, found in 2017 that Google had abused the dominance of its search engine to drive traffic to its own shopping ads at the expense of such rivals.

Those cases led to a total of EUR6.76 billion ($7.67 million) in fines. Google is still appealing those decisions, but the company still had to implement the EU's orders in the meantime.

Google is making both concessions at the request of the commission, after competitors raised complaints about whether Google was complying with its 2017 and 2018 orders to stop what the commission determined to be anticompetitive behavior, according to a person familiar with the probe. Had Google not made the changes, the commission would have considered issuing new charges against Google for failing to comply, the person said. Such charges can lead to penalties of up to 5% of a company's daily worldwide revenue.

"[W]e've been listening carefully to the feedback we're getting, both from the European Commission, and from others. As a result, over the next few months, we'll be making further updates to our products in Europe," Kent Walker, Google's senior vice president of global affairs, said in blog post describing the changes, which only apply in Europe.

Google's concessions come just hours before the commission planned to issue a decision in the last of the three antitrust cases where it has so far formally charged Google, after nearly a decade of investigations. That decision, which focuses on a relatively small Google business that sells text ads on customized search results integrated into non-Google websites, was expected Wednesday in Brussels, according to two EU officials briefed on the matter.

Under its existing remedy to comply with the EU's Android decision, Google ended its practice of requiring phone makers to pre-install Google search and Chrome browser if they wanted to install the company's Play store. But it also instituted a fee to install other Google apps. Since last summer, Google's share of mobile-search queries in Europe has remained relatively stable at roughly 97%, according to Statcounter.

There is some anecdotal evidence that concessions like the one Google is offering in its Android case can have an impact. In Russia, following an antitrust decision, Google agreed in 2017 to ask all Android users in the country to select a default search engine from a rotating list. Russian search engine Yandex says that boosted its share of mobile searches in Russia by about 10 percentage points to 49% over the next year.

There are about 224 million Android devices in use in Western Europe alone, according to research firm IDC. But some observers say the choice Google is offering their users may come be too late because Google is so widely used. "It will make some difference but not a big difference," said Nicholas Economides, an economics professor at New York University Stern School of Business. "Rivals have become weaker and it's very difficult to restore competition."

Shopping-comparison websites have also complained that Google's remedy in their case was insufficient. As part of that remedy, Google allowed them to bid for ad slots atop Google search results that the rivals could resell. But the rivals complained that when they won the slots, it resulted in paying Google most of their margin. They also complained that the solution meant that users, even if they clicked on rivals' ads, rarely went to rivals' sites or apps, depriving them of a chance to add value and woo users.

Google's changes are meant to address that complaint. But Richard Stables, CEO of Kelkoo Group Ltd., which runs a competing shopping comparison service, argued that the changes he had seen tested won't boost traffic, saying they "are designed to hide links to Google's competitors in plain sight."

Write to Sam Schechner at sam.schechner@wsj.com and Valentina Pop at valentina.pop@wsj.com