Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Google Parent Alphabet's Ad Sales Hit Record, but Costs Pile Up--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

By Rob Copeland

Google's internet empire hauled in more money from online advertisements than ever in the third quarter. But rising costs weighed on profits, and its shares dropped in after-hours trading.

The search-engine giant's parent, Alphabet Inc., reported revenue of $40.5 billion, a rise of 20% over the same period last year. While that would be enviable growth for many other companies, the clip is modestly below Google's long-term track record.

Alphabet's profit for the third quarter -- $7.1 billion -- was lower than Wall Street's expectations and down 23% from a year earlier, when it was boosted by changes to the U.S. tax code. The company's margin was also crimped as costs rose, a long-term concern for investors.

However, strong results could create a tricky situation for the company as it faces regulatory scrutiny. Even as ad revenue rose 17% to $33.9 billion, analysts and investors are encouraging the company to move forward on new advertising opportunities in units like video platform YouTube and the ubiquitous Google Maps app.

Yet such efforts to create new profits across the conglomerate are likely to further fuel regulators' concerns about competition.

The Trump administration and 50 attorneys general have opened wide-ranging probes into Google, including whether it has an unfair advantage over smaller advertising rivals.

The Justice Department's antitrust chief, Makam Delrahim, said last week that a breakup of Silicon Valley's tech giants is "perfectly on the table" as part of evaluations of whether such firms abuse their market power.

Alphabet's stock fell 1% after hours. Shares have gained roughly 25% this year, in line with the broader technology market.

Advertising is central to the Google narrative, constituting the majority of the company's revenue -- and because the company is scant with disclosures on other areas of its business. Alphabet has resisted requests from analysts to detail the performance of YouTube, for instance, and combines results from units like the Waymo self-driving car division, hardware and cloud computing in a line item that Google simply calls "Other Bets."

Write to Rob Copeland at rob.copeland@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
06:04pALPHABET : Google Parent Alphabet's Ad Sales Hit Record, but Costs Pile Up--3rd ..
DJ
05:56pALPHABET : Google Parent Alphabet's Ad Sales Hit Record, but Costs Pile Up--2nd ..
DJ
05:52pALPHABET : Google Parent Alphabet's Ad Sales Hit Record, but Costs Pile Up--Upda..
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:10pALPHABET : Google Parent Alphabet's Ad Sales Hit Record, but Costs Pile Up--Upda..
DJ
05:07pAlphabet misses profit estimates as Google bets big on newer businesses
RE
04:58pVW ramps up China electric car factories, taking aim at Tesla
RE
04:30pWaymo tests 'rider only' service and looks beyond robo-taxis
RE
04:26pALPHABET : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:07pALPHABET : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 162 B
EBIT 2019 35 410 M
Net income 2019 34 399 M
Finance 2019 125 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,2x
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,64x
EV / Sales2020 3,81x
Capitalization 877 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 413,22  $
Last Close Price 1 288,98  $
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET20.99%873 718
BAIDU, INC.-34.51%36 140
NAVER CORP--.--%18 900
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION23.68%14 517
YANDEX17.99%10 691
SOGOU INC.-5.52%1 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group