ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
Alphabet : Google Pays More Than $1 Billion to Settle French Tax Cases

09/12/2019 | 11:20am EDT

By Sam Schechner

PARIS--Google is set to pay more than $1 billion in fines and back taxes to settle a pair of tax disputes in France, where it has faced years of investigations into whether it has properly declared all of its activity in the country.

The Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) subsidiary said Thursday that a court has approved a EUR500 million ($553 million) fine it had agreed to in a settlement of a tax-related probe with France's financial prosecutor. The prosecutor has since 2015 been investigating Google for aggravated tax evasion.

In addition, Google said Thursday that it had earlier agreed to pay EUR465 million in back taxes to France's tax authority, which had for years argued that Google was underpaying its taxes.

The tax authority had earlier issued Google a EUR1.11 billion tax bill for the years from 2005 to 2010, but Google appealed and in 2017 a French court threw the bill out.

"We have now settled tax and related disputes in France that have persisted for many years," a Google spokesman said, adding that prior settlement with the French tax authority was already "substantially reflected" in Alphabet's prior financial results.

Write to Sam Schechner at sam.schechner@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 162 B
EBIT 2019 35 473 M
Net income 2019 34 186 M
Finance 2019 123 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,0x
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,46x
EV / Sales2020 3,66x
Capitalization 846 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 395,20  $
Last Close Price 1 220,00  $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET16.75%846 005
BAIDU-29.51%38 963
NAVER CORP--.--%18 746
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION12.03%13 174
YANDEX37.70%12 311
SOGOU INC1.90%2 094
