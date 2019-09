By Josh Beckerman

--Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google has scheduled an Oct. 15 product event in New York, according to reports from CNET and other outlets. Several reports said the event is expected to focus on the Pixel 4.

--In June, Google tweeted a picture of the Pixel 4.

