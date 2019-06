By Josh Beckerman



Google Inc. is launched a housing-focused initiative as it seeks to be "a good neighbor" in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The company, part of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), plans an additional $1 billion investment in housing.

In a blog post, Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said this will include repurposing at least $750 million of the company's land as residential housing.

