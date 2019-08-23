Alphabet : Google Puts Curbs on Political Debate by Employees

By Sarah E. Needleman

Google issued new guidelines limiting how employees should communicate about politics and topics not related to work, in a major shift for a company that has long prided itself on open debate and a freewheeling internal culture.

The Alphabet Inc. unit on Friday said staffers should avoid spending time hotly debating matters unrelated to their jobs and refrain from name-calling, among other discouraged behavior. The company also reiterated that confidential information discussed internally should be kept private, a message that follows multiple leaks of corporate projects and deliberations that vexed senior executives.

"While sharing information and ideas with colleagues helps build community, disrupting the workday to have a raging debate over politics or the latest news story does not," the guidelines say. "Our primary responsibility is to do the work we've each been hired to do, not to spend working time on debates about nonwork topics."

The new guidelines don't forbid discussing politics at work but require managers to address conversations that become disruptive.

Google, based in Mountain View, Calif., now has more than 100,000 employees at campuses around the world.

The new policy represents a significant about-face for Google. The tech titan helped pioneer the Silicon Valley idea of the workplace as a college-like campus where employees can express themselves freely on a range of topics important to them.

At Google, employees have been free to form groups dedicated to a wide range of issues, both related and unrelated to its business. In recent years, though, the level of debate has at times driven a wedge between staffers with opposing views and management.

In a statement, a Google spokeswoman said the company's community guidelines exist to "support the healthy and open discussion that has always been a part of our culture."

The updated guidelines are Google's latest attempt to dial back the company's freewheeling discourse. Last year it warned employees that it would discipline anyone who discriminates or attacks colleagues or engages in discussions that are "disruptive to a productive work environment." In those guidelines, Google also advised employees to avoid name-calling, including making blanket statements about groups or categories of people.

