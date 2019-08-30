Alphabet : Google Reaches Agreement to Resolve FTC Investigation into YouTube -Politico

--Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google agreed to pay $150 million to $200 million to resolve a Federal Trade Commission investigation into its YouTube unit over possible violations of a children's privacy law, Politico reported Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

--The settlement agreement, endorsed by the FTC on a 3-to-2 vote, heads to the Justice Department for review, the report said.

--The Justice Department reviews are part of FTC procedure but typically don't change the outcome of a decision by the commission.

Full Story: https://www.politico.com/story/2019/08/30/google-ftc-investigation-youtube-1479044

