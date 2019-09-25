Log in
Alphabet : Google Refuses to Pay for News Links in France -- Update

09/25/2019 | 07:40am EDT

By Sam Schechner

PARIS -- Google said it would refuse to pay for licenses for French news articles when the European Union's new copyright directive goes into effect here next month, the first concrete signal for how the Alphabet Inc. unit plans to implement the divisive measure.

Rather than paying, Google said it would show only headlines in news results, as permitted under the new copyright law, unless a publication gives Google additional permission to show preview text and thumbnail images for free.

"We don't pay for links to be included in search results. Doing so would not only skew the results we might provide but it would undermine the trust that users have in search and Google," Richard Gingras, Google's vice president of news, said in a conference call with reporters.

France is set to be the first country to implement the new copyright directive.

Google's announcement signals it will attempt to navigate a middle ground in responding to the EU's new copyright law. Google had lobbied furiously against the law, and threatened to shut down Google News if it were obliged to pay for licenses, much as it did in Spain after that country passed a similar law in 2014.

Many publishers have long fought for Google and other online aggregators to pay for the snippets of news content they display. Publishers argue that news content is a significant attraction for services such as Google, drawing visitors who then might use other Google services. The publishers say that entitles their companies to a cut.

Google, for its part, argues that it already boosts publishers' revenue by driving user traffic to their websites and apps from its Google News service.

Write to Sam Schechner at sam.schechner@wsj.com

