Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Google Signs Lease for More Office Space in Massachusetts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 05:12pm EST

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Alphabet Google has signed a 15-year lease agreement with developer Boston Properties for more office space in a planned redeveloped building in Massachusetts.

Google will occupy 362,000 square feet in Cambridge, Mass., which will serve as additional office space for Google's growing Cambridge office.

The new, 16-story building at 325 Main Street building in Kendall Center will be about 400,000 rentable square feet, including a retail component, and will replace the existing four-story, nearly 115,000-square-foot building currently on site. Construction is expected to start later this year and be completed in 2022.

The main street lease agreement brings Google's total leased space from Boston Properties to more than 800,000 square feet in Cambridge.

Google opened its first office in Cambridge back in 2003. It now has more than 1,500 employees working there on projects like Search, Android, Cloud, YouTube, Google Play, Research, Ads and more.

On Wednesday, Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said it was planning to spend $13 billion this year on data centers and offices across the U.S. The new investments will give Google real-estate assets in 24 states, including data centers in 13 communities, he said.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.05% 1129.2 Delayed Quote.8.01%
BOSTON PROPERTIES -0.45% 133.11 Delayed Quote.17.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
05:12pALPHABET : Google Signs Lease for More Office Space in Massachusetts
DJ
04:52pALPHABET : New CFO at Videogame Tech Startup Unity Brings Tech Savvy
DJ
04:41pAMAZON COM : Feeling unwelcome, Amazon ditches plans for New York hub
RE
02:59pBig hedge funds dumped China stocks, Apple as market tumbled
RE
01:00pBig Tech's banking foray on regulators' radar
RE
07:53aGoogle, Amazon among those targeted in EU unfair practices digital rules
RE
07:08aAustria Opens Antitrust Probe Into Amazon as EU Sharpens Scrutiny
DJ
02/13EU clinches copyright overhaul deal, tech giants in focus
RE
02/13ALPHABET : European Union Agrees to New Copyright Law
DJ
02/13ALPHABET : Google to Invest $13 Billion in U.S. Data Centers, Offices
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 164 B
EBIT 2019 36 559 M
Net income 2019 33 286 M
Finance 2019 129 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,08
P/E ratio 2020 20,68
EV / Sales 2019 3,99x
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
Capitalization 782 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 1 336 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET8.01%781 650
BAIDU7.35%60 533
NAVER CORP--.--%18 335
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION21.80%15 025
YANDEX24.35%11 125
SOGOU INC15.81%2 415
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.