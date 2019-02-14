Alphabet : Google Signs Lease for More Office Space in Massachusetts

By Aisha Al-Muslim



Alphabet Google has signed a 15-year lease agreement with developer Boston Properties for more office space in a planned redeveloped building in Massachusetts.

Google will occupy 362,000 square feet in Cambridge, Mass., which will serve as additional office space for Google's growing Cambridge office.

The new, 16-story building at 325 Main Street building in Kendall Center will be about 400,000 rentable square feet, including a retail component, and will replace the existing four-story, nearly 115,000-square-foot building currently on site. Construction is expected to start later this year and be completed in 2022.

The main street lease agreement brings Google's total leased space from Boston Properties to more than 800,000 square feet in Cambridge.

Google opened its first office in Cambridge back in 2003. It now has more than 1,500 employees working there on projects like Search, Android, Cloud, YouTube, Google Play, Research, Ads and more.

On Wednesday, Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said it was planning to spend $13 billion this year on data centers and offices across the U.S. The new investments will give Google real-estate assets in 24 states, including data centers in 13 communities, he said.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com