ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/19 03:03:28 pm
1201.705 USD   +1.11%
02:21pALPHABET : Google 'Stadia' Aims to Stream Games From Cloud
DJ
02:06pGoogle announces Stadia video game streaming service
RE
01:24aPhilippines rejects Go-Jek appeal against ride-hailing licence ban
RE
Alphabet : Google 'Stadia' Aims to Stream Games From Cloud

03/19/2019 | 02:21pm EDT

By Sarah E. Needleman

* Google Announces Stadia Games and Entertainment

* Google Launching Studio to Create Its Own Games

* Google Studio to Be Run by Industry Veteran Jade Raymond

(Article below will update)

Google Inc. unveiled a new service called "Stadia" that lets people play videogames by streaming them from the cloud without needing pricey hardware -- a long-elusive feat that could change the way people buy and play games.

The Alphabet Inc. unit said Stadia will enable instant streaming to players' smartphones, PCs and televisions using its Chrome browser. People watching a video on YouTube could also jump directly into playing a game with the click of a button, Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said Tuesday.

Mr. Pichai, who said he wasn't a big gamer but copped to playing FIFA soccer and cricket games, announced Stadia at an onstage event at the annual Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

Google is selling its own videogame controller but said Stadia would work with some existing controllers, and touted the ease with which gamers could share game play to individuals, groups or more widely. The studio behind the hit shooter franchise Doom said it planned to bring a new installment of that game to Stadia.

With cloud gaming, the hard work of generating a game's visuals and audio is done on remote servers and then piped over the internet to the player's screen, no pricey machine required. But streaming games that boast rich graphics or scores of people playing at the same time is tricky without some slowdown in performance -- an absolute no for most hard-core gamers.

That makes major cloud providers such as Google, Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp., which have spent tens of billions of dollars dotting the globe with servers, particularly well-suited to stream gamers. If Google pulls it off, analysts say, it could expand the $130 billion videogame industry by luring new players who don't want to spend hundreds of dollars for hardware like Sony's PlayStation 4 or Microsoft's Xbox One.

