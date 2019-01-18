Alphabet : Google VP Eisar Lipkovitz Joins Lyft as Executive VP of Engineering --TechCrunch

-- Lyft Inc. is hiring Eisar Lipkovitz as executive vice president of engineering, TechCrunch reported Friday. Mr. Lipkovitz was vice president, engineering display and video ads at Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google.

-- According to TechCrunch, Lyft's engineering group doubled in size in the last year to more than 1,000 people.

-- In December, Lyft filed confidentially for an initial public offering.

https://www.techcrunch.com/2019/01/18/veteran-googler-heads-to-lyft-to-lead-1000-plus-person-engineering-team/

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com