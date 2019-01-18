Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET (GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Google VP Eisar Lipkovitz Joins Lyft as Executive VP of Engineering --TechCrunch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 02:08pm EST

-- Lyft Inc. is hiring Eisar Lipkovitz as executive vice president of engineering, TechCrunch reported Friday. Mr. Lipkovitz was vice president, engineering display and video ads at Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google.

-- According to TechCrunch, Lyft's engineering group doubled in size in the last year to more than 1,000 people.

-- In December, Lyft filed confidentially for an initial public offering.

https://www.techcrunch.com/2019/01/18/veteran-googler-heads-to-lyft-to-lead-1000-plus-person-engineering-team/

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
02:08pALPHABET : Google VP Eisar Lipkovitz Joins Lyft as Executive VP of Engineering -..
DJ
01:36pPrivacy Activist Files Complaints Vs Streaming Services in Europe -Reports
DJ
12:25pAT&T : Says It Will Resume Advertising on YouTube -Reuters
DJ
08:06aAT&T ads returning to YouTube, two years after pulling back over content
RE
07:47aAustrian data privacy activist files complaint against Apple, Amazon, others
RE
01/17STRAP YOURSELF IN : Netflix is about to report
RE
01/17Amazon, Alphabet and Walmart Were Top IT Spenders in 2018
DJ
01/17FOSSIL : to Sell Select Smartwatch Technology to Google for $40 Million
DJ
01/17Explainer - Why Siemens-Alstom rail merger is creating European tensions
RE
01/17EXPLAINER : Why Siemens-Alstom rail merger is creating European tensions
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 137 B
EBIT 2018 26 990 M
Net income 2018 29 524 M
Finance 2018 110 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 26,29
P/E ratio 2019 23,29
EV / Sales 2018 4,76x
EV / Sales 2019 3,80x
Capitalization 761 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 1 343 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET5.18%761 177
BAIDU6.00%58 565
NAVER CORP--.--%19 994
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION11.28%13 936
YANDEX13.46%10 181
SOGOU INC12.19%2 339
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.