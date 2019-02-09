Alphabet : Google Watching Its Cable Bills -- Overheard

By Dan Gallagher

The good folks of Louisville, Ky., learned the hard way this week that Google has been cutting its cable bill.

Google Fiber, the internet giant's stab at being a cable provider, said Thursday that it is pulling the plug on its Louisville network after encountering problems with the experimental approach it took to build it.

Google said fixing the problem would require nearly a complete reconstruction of the network, "and that's just not the right business decision for us."

It also may have been budgetary. While parent company Alphabet Inc. is one of the world's richest companies, it has been substantially slashing capital expenditures for its Other Bets segment that includes fiber. Capex for that segment totaled $181 million in 2018, down significantly from $493 million the year before and $1.37 billion in 2016. Google at the time credited the bulk of that sum to deploying its fiber network, though the company was already reconsidering the project by late 2016.

Eye-popping cable bills tend to do that.

