Alphabet : Google Will Charge Phone Makers to Pre-Install Apps in Europe

10/16/2018 | 06:49pm CEST

By Sam Schechner

For phone makers selling devices in Europe, Google-owned apps like Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps are about to get a new feature: a price.

Alphabet Inc.'s Google said Tuesday that it will start charging device manufacturers fees to pre-install Google apps on devices running the company's Android operating system in Europe, a stark shift in the business model for an advertising-dominated company that has until now distributed its consumer software for free on mobile devices.

The company disclosed the shift as part of its plan to comply with the European Union's antitrust order in July that fined the search company EUR4.34 billion ($5.03 billion) for allegedly abusing Android's dominance. Google has appealed the decision, but faces an Oct. 29 deadline to implement it or face further fines.

Write to Sam Schechner at sam.schechner@wsj.com

