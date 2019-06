Financials ($) Sales 2019 161 B EBIT 2019 34 440 M Net income 2019 32 391 M Finance 2019 129 B Yield 2019 - P/E ratio 2019 23,41 P/E ratio 2020 19,86 EV / Sales 2019 3,81x EV / Sales 2020 3,10x Capitalization 741 B Chart ALPHABET Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ALPHABET Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 44 Average target price 1 327 $ Spread / Average Target 24% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ALPHABET 3.96% 720 265 BAIDU -28.70% 37 704 NAVER CORP --.--% 16 035 YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION 15.04% 14 936 YANDEX 38.76% 11 529 SOGOU INC -23.05% 1 656