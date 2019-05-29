Log in
ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
Alphabet : Google bans apps that facilitate sale of marijuana

05/29/2019
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday banned apps on its app store that facilitate the sale of marijuana or related products, as part of a change to its content policy.

Developers only need to move their shopping cart option outside the app to comply with the new policy, a Google spokesperson told Reuters.

Google said it is working with many of the developers to answer any technical questions and help them implement the changes without customer disruption.

Existing apps would have 30 days post-launch to comply with the policy.

"Google's decision is a disappointing development that only helps the illegal market thrive, but we are confident that Google, Apple and Facebook will eventually do the right thing," a spokesperson for Eaze, a marijuana delivery app, said.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 161 B
EBIT 2019 34 352 M
Net income 2019 32 414 M
Finance 2019 130 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,95
P/E ratio 2020 21,17
EV / Sales 2019 4,11x
EV / Sales 2020 3,35x
Capitalization 789 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 1 333 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET9.05%789 248
BAIDU-28.03%39 919
NAVER CORP--.--%14 985
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION15.04%14 419
YANDEX30.90%11 660
SOGOU INC-16.57%1 747
