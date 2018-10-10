Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET (GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alphabet : Google challenges record $5 billion EU antitrust fine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 04:39am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Google's logo on its European engineering cenre in Zurich

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google on Tuesday challenged a record 4.34-billion euro (£3.8 billion) fine imposed by European Union antitrust regulators three months ago for using its popular Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals.

"We have now filed our appeal of the EC's Android decision at the General Court of the EU," Google said in an email. It had previously said it would take the case to Europe's second highest court in Luxembourg.

The company referred to arguments put forward by Chief Executive Sundar Pichai on the day of the EU ruling in July, of which the main one is that Android has created more choice for consumers, not less.

The European Commission in its July decision said Google had abused its market dominance since 2011. Android, used by device makers for free, is found on about 80 percent of the world's smartphones.

EU competition enforcers had said Google's illegal practices included forcing manufacturers to pre-install Google Search and its Chrome browser together with its Google Play app store on their Android devices,

The EU antitrust authorities said the company also paid manufacturers to pre-install only Google Search and blocked them from using rival Android systems.

The complex case could take several years before judges rule on it. A final appeal is possible at Europe's top court, the Court of Justice of the European Union, but only on points of law.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Foo Yun Chee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
04:39aALPHABET : Google challenges record $5 billion EU antitrust fine
RE
10/09Google unveils new Pixel phone, adds tablet in Apple challenge
RE
10/09ALPHABET : Google Appeals $5 Billion EU Fine in Android Case -- Update
DJ
10/09ALPHABET : Google Appeals $5 Billion EU Fine in Android Case
DJ
10/09ALPHABET : Google challenges record $5 billion EU antitrust fine
RE
10/09Exclusive - EU privacy chief expects first round of fines under new law by ye..
RE
10/09Google Unveils New Hardware, Including a Tablet-Laptop Hybrid and a Tabletop ..
DJ
10/09EXCLUSIVE : EU privacy chief expects first round of fines under new law by year-..
RE
10/09ALPHABET : Irish Officials Seeking Information on Google Data Breach -- Reuters
DJ
10/09Google goes global with 10 events for new Pixel phones
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/09Google files to appeal $5B EU fine 
10/09EU privacy regulators ready to fine, temporarily ban data offenders 
10/09Google unveils Pixel 3 flagship phone, Echo Show competitor 
10/09Irish regulators want answers from Google on data exposure 
10/09Cross-Currents In The Market - Cramer's Mad Money (10/8/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 137 B
EBIT 2018 28 002 M
Net income 2018 28 030 M
Finance 2018 82 719 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 29,20
P/E ratio 2019 24,06
EV / Sales 2018 5,25x
EV / Sales 2019 4,20x
Capitalization 802 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 1 375 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET8.71%801 716
BAIDU-12.91%70 980
NAVER CORP--.--%20 491
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-24.95%18 214
YANDEX1.83%10 950
SOGOU INC-41.05%2 670
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.