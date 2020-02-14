Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Google in Talks to Pay Publishers for Content in Premium News Product

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 09:28am EST

By Benjamin Mullin

Alphabet Inc.'s Google is in talks with publishers about paying a licensing fee for content that would be in a premium news product, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would mark a shift in the search giant's relationship with news organizations.

Talks are early, and it is unclear if agreements will be reached, the people said. Most of the publishers in talks with Google are outside the U.S., including in France and Europe, one of the people said.

Financial terms of the possible licensing agreements being considered couldn't be learned.

Licensing deals between Google and news organizations for its news product would be a watershed moment for publishers, who have long sought compensation from the search giant. Google sends news organizations huge amounts of traffic each month through its search engine but has so far resisted paying news organizations for their content directly.

Google would be the second tech giant to move toward paying publishers. Last year, Facebook Inc. said it would pay news organizations -- in some cases millions of dollars a year -- to license their headlines and story summaries for a news tab.

Write to Benjamin Mullin at Benjamin.Mullin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.35% 1515.49 Delayed Quote.12.99%
FACEBOOK 1.13% 213.5321 Delayed Quote.3.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPHABET
09:44aGoogle in talks with publishers to pay for premium news content - WSJ
RE
09:33aALPHABET : Google in Talks to Pay Publishers for News Content -- Update
DJ
09:28aALPHABET : Google in Talks to Pay Publishers for Content in Premium News Product
DJ
08:55aGoogle criticises EU over 'eye-catching' $2.6 billion antitrust fine
RE
08:43aZuckerberg ready for Facebook to pay more tax
RE
07:18aEurope wants G20 to make taxing digital giants top priority this year
RE
05:48aMARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg ready for Facebook to pay more tax as welcomes rule..
RE
02:48aNvidia Earnings Recover -- WSJ
DJ
02/13Nvidia forecast tops expectations on cloud sales despite coronavirus hit
RE
02/13Nvidia Earnings Recover on Surging Gaming, Data Center Demand -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 191 B
EBIT 2020 41 591 M
Net income 2020 37 249 M
Finance 2020 137 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
EV / Sales2020 4,73x
EV / Sales2021 3,92x
Capitalization 1 041 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 1 589,87  $
Last Close Price 1 513,39  $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET12.99%1 040 565
BAIDU, INC.6.95%46 840
NAVER CORP--.--%22 697
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-0.88%19 641
YANDEX11.80%15 988
SOGOU INC.-3.74%1 714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group