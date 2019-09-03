Alphabet : Google's Android 10 Available on Pixel Phones Tuesday

By Josh Beckerman

Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google is rolling out Android 10 to Pixel phones Tuesday, and said the release includes "almost 50 changes related to privacy and security," providing more protection and control over data.

Google said Android 10 has "features powered by on-device machine learning" and supports new technologies like Foldables and 5G.

The company said it is working with its partners to launch and upgrade devices to Android 10 this year.

