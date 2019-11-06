Alphabet : Google's Parent Company Alphabet Opens Investigation into Executive Sexual Misconduct -- CNBC

(Adds company comment)

--Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has opened an investigation into accusations of executive sexual misconduct, including chief legal officer David Drummond, CNBC reports.

--The board has hired a law firm to help investigate the matter, according to materials viewed by CNBC.

--"As has already been confirmed in public court filings, in early 2019, Alphabet's Board of Directors formed a special litigation committee to consider claims made by shareholders in various lawsuits relating to past workplace conduct," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/11/06/alphabet-board-investigating-inappropriate-relationships-by-execs.html

