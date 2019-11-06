Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Google's Parent Company Alphabet Opens Investigation into Executive Sexual Misconduct -- CNBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 06:57pm EST

(Adds company comment)

--Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has opened an investigation into accusations of executive sexual misconduct, including chief legal officer David Drummond, CNBC reports.

--The board has hired a law firm to help investigate the matter, according to materials viewed by CNBC.

--"As has already been confirmed in public court filings, in early 2019, Alphabet's Board of Directors formed a special litigation committee to consider claims made by shareholders in various lawsuits relating to past workplace conduct," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/11/06/alphabet-board-investigating-inappropriate-relationships-by-execs.html

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:57pALPHABET : Google's Parent Company Alphabet Opens Investigation into Executive S..
DJ
06:22pGoogle Weighs Changes to Political Ad Policy
DJ
06:17pALPHABET : Google's Parent Company Alphabet Opens Investigation into Executive S..
DJ
05:30pFITBIT : Google Counts on Fitbit to Make Imprint in Health Market -- Update
DJ
04:25pFitbit reports a 12% fall in revenue
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02:42pFlood of trades sends Uber to record low as insiders allowed to sell
RE
02:37pFlood of trades sends Uber to record low as insiders allowed to sell
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 163 B
EBIT 2019 35 001 M
Net income 2019 32 360 M
Finance 2019 123 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,9x
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,72x
EV / Sales2020 3,95x
Capitalization 891 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 1 441,95  $
Last Close Price 1 291,01  $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET23.59%890 893
BAIDU, INC.-31.87%37 660
NAVER CORP--.--%20 308
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION44.36%16 760
YANDEX26.22%11 339
SOGOU INC.0.38%2 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group