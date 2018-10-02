Log in
Alphabet : Google's Top Ad Executive to Leave for Venture-Capital Firm -- Update

10/02/2018 | 03:44am CEST

By Douglas MacMillan

The executive at the helm of Google's juggernaut online advertising business is stepping down, a rare shake-up at the highest echelons of the search giant.

Sridhar Ramaswamy, who has overseen ads at Google for the past five years, is taking a new role at venture-capital firm Greylock Partners, the investment firm said in a blog post Monday. In an email, a Google spokeswoman confirmed the move.

Mr. Ramaswamy will be replaced by Prabhakar Raghavan, an internet veteran who has most recently led Google's suite of productivity apps, including Docs, Drive and Gmail.

Google's digital-ad business is the global leader and remains the company's core business, even as the company, a unit of Alphabet Inc., pursues growth in other areas. The ads and promotional messages it places next to search results, on YouTube videos and across mobile screens still account for more than 85% of Alphabet's revenue.

But ad growth is slowing, and the company is increasingly looking to newer businesses, like cloud-computing services and hardware products like Google Home smart speakers, to boost revenue.

Mr. Ramaswamy joined Google in 2003, when the company had less than $1.5 billion in ad revenue. By acquiring ad technology and building relationships with marketers and web publishers, he helped Google grow into a business which generated $95 billion in ad revenue last year.

Mr. Raghavan will be charged with reinvigorating an ad business that faces new threats, like growing concerns around how Google and others collect user data to target ads. Distribution deals with Apple Inc. and others have made it more costly for Google to show ads to some smartphone users.

"I've worked with Prabhakar over many years now and can think of no better person to lead our monetization efforts," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in an emailed statement. "He is the right person to succeed Sridhar, whose contributions over the past 15 years have helped grow Google into the company it is today."

Write to Douglas MacMillan at douglas.macmillan@wsj.com

