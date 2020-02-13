Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Google's fight against EU antitrust fine comes up against critical judge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 07:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris

Google's battle against a $2.6 billion EU antitrust fine was dealt an apparent setback on Thursday, when one of the judges hearing the case said the company had committed a "clear infraction" in its handling of price-comparison shopping services.

The comments by Colm Mac Eochaidh, one of the panel of five judges, came on day two of a three-day hearing at Europe's General Court - its second highest - as Google seeks to overturn the first of a trio of EU antitrust penalties.

In its 2017 decision to impose a 2.4-billion-euro (£2.01 billion) fine, the European Commission said the world's biggest internet search engine unfairly favoured its own price-comparison shopping service over smaller European rivals.

Irish judge Mac Eochaidh concurred.

"For me, this case really is visibility. This is a very important point in the case. It is perfectly apparent what has happened is this: you have promoted your own service and demoted that of others," he said. "That is a clear infraction."

Mac Eochaidh repeatedly asked Google what it had refused to supply to its competitors that had forced them to air their grievances to EU enforcers.

Google's lawyer Christopher Thomas faulted the Commission for not taking Amazon into account when defining the market for assessing the competitive harm caused by Google's practices.

Regulators were right to discount Amazon's role, said Thomas Hoppner, lawyer for several German complainants.

"Merchant platforms and CSSs (comparison shopping services) simply cater to different needs of different types of online retailers. These different needs mean that CSSs cannot easily be transformed into merchant platforms and vice versa," he said.

"The entire Google story that the condemned conduct was a means to compete with Amazon has no merits."

Judges are expected to issue their ruling next year, which can be appealed to the Court of Justice, Europe's highest.

The case is T-612/17 Google and Alphabet v Commission.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Foo Yun Chee

Stocks treated in this article : Amazon.com, Alphabet
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.57% 1518.63 Delayed Quote.13.38%
AMAZON.COM 0.43% 2160 Delayed Quote.16.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPHABET
07:44aALPHABET : Google's fight against EU antitrust fine comes up against critical ju..
RE
07:17aBlackRock Cashes Out Crisis Bet to Expand Charitable Arm
DJ
03:15aGoogle seals takeover of Looker after UK green light
RE
02:48aGoogle Argues Case Against $9 Billion In Antitrust Fines -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aALPHABET : UK Regulator Clears Google's Purchase of Looker Data Sciences
DJ
02/12Essential Tried to Upend Smartphones. Now It is Shutting Down
DJ
02/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/12EU antitrust regulators plan broad enquiry into tech sector
RE
02/12Google Appeals Against EU Antitrust Fines -- Update
DJ
02/12Tech titans' market heft could signal broader stocks worry
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 191 B
EBIT 2020 41 591 M
Net income 2020 37 249 M
Finance 2020 137 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 28,2x
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,75x
EV / Sales2021 3,93x
Capitalization 1 044 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 1 589,87  $
Last Close Price 1 518,63  $
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET13.38%1 043 611
BAIDU, INC.8.77%47 640
NAVER CORP--.--%22 824
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-1.53%19 474
YANDEX11.63%15 965
SOGOU INC.-1.10%1 761
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group