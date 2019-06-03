Log in
Alphabet

Alphabet : Google says issues affecting YouTube, Gmail, Google Cloud in U.S. resolved

06/03/2019 | 01:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Sunday it had resolved the network congestion in the eastern United States that affected services in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube.

Google said it would conduct an investigation of the outage and make appropriate improvements to the company's systems to prevent or minimize future recurrence. http://bit.ly/2Wl1F9u

Earlier on Sunday, Google said it was experiencing high levels of congestion, adding that the incident began at 3:25 p.m. EDT.

Google said it had identified the root cause, but did not elaborate.

Snapchat, which also experienced outages, said it was aware of the issue. DownDetector.com - an outage tracking website - showed that the number of Snapchat-related complaints had peaked at more than 48,000 before falling to about 1,800 as of 9 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc, said in its annual report it used Google Cloud, but neither company responded to questions about whether the Snapchat outage was linked to the Google Cloud issues.

During the outage, many users took to Twitter to complain about it under the hashtag #YouTubeDOWN.

"When Snapchat and YouTube are both down and you don't know where to go next #YouTubeDOWN #snapchatdown," a user going by the name Jasmine tweeted https://twitter.com/Jasmine48853116/status/1135292781205872641.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath Kumar and Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

By Uday Sampath Kumar
