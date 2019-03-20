Log in
Alphabet : Google says it is complying with EU antitrust orders

03/20/2019 | 08:01am EDT

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Google has made and will make a number of changes to address EU antitrust regulators' concerns that it unfairly promoted its shopping service and hindered rivals of its Android smartphone operating system, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

"We've always agreed that healthy, thriving markets are in everyone's interest. We've already made a wide range of changes to our products to address the Commission's concerns," Kent Walker, senior vice-president of global affairs, said in a statement.

"Over the next few months, we'll be making further updates to give more visibility to rivals in Europe," he continued.

He did not comment specifically on the European Commission's 1.49-billion-euro ($1.7 billion) fine handed down earlier on Wednesday for blocking rival online advertisers.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

