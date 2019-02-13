Log in
Alphabet : Google to Invest $13 Billion in U.S. Data Centers, Offices

0
02/13/2019 | 02:42pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Google Inc. is planning to spend $13 billion this year on data centers and offices across the U.S., Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said Wednesday.

In a blog post, Mr. Pichai said the investments would give Google the capacity to hire tens of thousands of employees and create more than 10,000 new construction jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia.

The new investments will give Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., real-estate assets in 24 states, including data centers in 13 communities, he said.

Mr. Pichai said 2019 will mark the second year in a row that Google will grow faster outside the San Francisco Bay Area than in it.

The company will develop new data centers in Ohio, Nebraska, Texas, and Nevada. Data center expansions are expected in Oklahoma and South Carolina. It will make significant renewable energy investments, Mr. Pichai said.

The company would double its workforce in Virginia and Georgia, and new developments are slated for Washington state, California, Massachusetts, Texas, and Maryland, among other states.

Over the past year, Google had made over $9 billion in investments and hired over 10,000 people in the U.S., he said.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

