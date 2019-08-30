Alphabet : Google to Pay Millions in Fines Over Children's Privacy Issues at YouTube -- Update

By John D. McKinnon and Rob Copeland

Google agreed to pay around $200 million to U.S. authorities investigating alleged abuses of children's privacy on the widely viewed YouTube video platform, according to people familiar with the matter.

The fine would be roughly ten times the size of Google's last settlement with the Federal Trade Commission in 2012, but a squib compared with the search giant's overall business. Google's parent, Alphabet Inc., earned $63 billion in the past three calendar years. Analysts estimate that YouTube, whose results aren't broken out publicly, brings in tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue.

The agreement is expected to lay out changes at YouTube related to children's content. These changes include YouTube ending targeted ads directed at children, said a person familiar with the matter.

The FTC investigation was spurred by complaints last year from consumer groups that YouTube illegally amassed data on minors under 13 years old, and exposed them to dangerous and adult-themed content.

The FTC is likely to announce the settlement shortly after the Labor Day holiday, people familiar say. The settlement amount was earlier reported by Politico.

Both the platform changes and the size of the fine fall short of what consumer advocates and some inside YouTube have urged.

"A small amount like this would effectively reward Google for engaging in massive and illegal data collection without any regard to children's safety," said Katharina Kopp, deputy director of the Center for Digital Democracy, which has complained to regulators about YouTube practices.

The settlement is part of a broad campaign from U.S. authorities scrutinizing the world's biggest and most powerful technology companies.

The FTC last month fined Facebook Inc. $5 billion, its largest settlement ever, over separate privacy missteps.

Google still faces a nascent antitrust investigation from the Justice Department that could affect its omnipotent mainline search platform. That probe is in the early stages, and prosecutors haven't requested formal interviews with Google executives yet, according to a person briefed on the matter.

YouTube, which Google bought in 2006, is the world's largest video-streaming platform. The company has said its users watch more than one billion hours of content each day. Over the past couple of years, the site has been criticized for the way its powerful recommendation engine can steer users to violent content or conspiracy theories, as well as how the platform protects its large numbers of young viewers.

A survey from the Pew Research Center last year showed that more than four out of five parents with children 11 and younger have given them permission to watch a YouTube video. More than one-third of those parents let their children watch videos on the site regularly.

The company has said that protecting children is a priority and that it has made a number of improvements over the years toward that goal.

In 2015, the company created YouTube Kids -- a separate app that doesn't collect data on minors -- in part to address concerns about what content is available to children and how their information is collected. Though YouTube Kids has remained niche, the company earlier this week announced a similar internet-based children's product, meaning such functionality would be available for YouTube consumption on laptops and web browsers.

