ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
Alphabet : Google to allow rivals to bid for place among default Android options

08/02/2019 | 09:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Android mascot in front of a Google logo in this illustration

BRUSSELS/BENGALURU (Reuters) - Alphabet Google will allow rivals to buy the chance of winning default search engine status on new Android devices in Europe, the U.S. company said on Friday in its latest proposal to ward off fresh EU antitrust penalties.

New Android smartphones and tablets shipped in Europe will, from early 2020, be offered four options for their default search engine, Google said in a blog post (http://bit.ly/2yuIiwh).

Search engine providers will be able to compete in a Google auction for a spot on a "choice screen" where users will select their preferred search engine from four options including Google.

The three highest bidders for a given country will appear on the choice screen, Google said.

Google's move followed last year's 4.34 billion euro ($4.81 billion) fine from the European Commission for blocking rivals by pre-installing its Chrome browser and Google search app on Android smartphones and notebooks.

The Commission said it would monitor the process closely.

"The decision provides rival search providers the possibility to strike exclusive pre-installation deals with smartphone and tablet manufacturers. This was not possible before," a spokesman said.

"We have seen in the past that a choice screen can be an effective way to promote user choice."

Czech search engine Seznam said it was not clear what the implications will be.

"It is hard to comment based on a screenshot and a few sentences. Seznam, and I believe others, too, were not contacted by Google about this proposition, so we have to wait for all-important details," said Michal Feix, Seznam's former chief executive and now partner at a consultancy advising the company.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

By Foo Yun Chee and Philip George

