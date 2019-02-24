Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : HMD Global launches Nokia 9 PureView smartphone with five-camera array

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 02:27pm EST
HMD Global Product Officer Juho Sarvikas, presents the new Nokia 9 PureView during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

BARCELONA (Reuters) - HMD Global, the Finnish company which owns the rights to use the Nokia brand for mobile phones, has launched a smartphone with an array of five camera lenses designed to appeal to camera enthusiasts.

The Nokia 9 PureView heads a range of smartphones announced by HMD on Sunday, including an entry-level and two mid-level handsets, all designed to work with Google's Android One, which guarantees two years' of operating system upgrades.

The company was showing it could innovate by delivering the world's first five-camera array system in a smartphone, Chief Executive Florian Seiche said in an interview.

It also refreshed its devices in the mid-market, where it already has a top-five ranking in many markets, and introduced a feature phone - the Nokia 210 - able to connect to the Internet using an Opera Mini browser, priced at an average $35 (£26.8).

Seiche said the Nokia range would serve users, particularly in emerging markets, from feature phone to mid-market devices.

He said the mid-market Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 also appealed to users who wanted good value combined with the simplicity of a "pure" Android operating system, unencumbered with software installed by the device maker and with guaranteed upgrades.

"People tend to keep their smartphones longer," Seiche said. "People start thinking maybe for half the price I can get an experience just as good, and even lasts for a lifetime on our phone."

Analyst Frank Gillett at Forrester said the high-end photo features of the Nokia 9 PureView - including two 12 megapixel colour sensors and three 12 megapixel monochrome sensors - plus a full range of phones and features at affordable prices, positioned Nokia to appeal to the hundreds of millions of smartphone buyers set to come online in India and China.

"The Nokia models won't contend for leadership with Apple, Huawei and Samsung - but that's not their goal," he added.

The Nokia 9 PureView will be available from March at an average price of $699, and both the Nokia 3.2 and 4.2 will be available in April, from $139 and $169 respectively, he said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)

By Paul Sandle
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.12% 1116.56 Delayed Quote.6.85%
NOKIA OYJ 1.08% 5.444 Delayed Quote.8.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
02:27pALPHABET : HMD Global launches Nokia 9 PureView smartphone with five-camera arra..
RE
02/22AT&T pulls ads from YouTube over videos exploiting children
RE
02/21AT&T Joins Latest Brand Pullback From YouTube Over 'Unsafe' Content--Update
DJ
02/21AT&T Joins Latest Brand Pullback From YouTube Over 'Unsafe' Content
DJ
02/21ALPHABET : Google fails to disclose microphone in Nest Secure
RE
02/21Google's new cloud boss has big task to catch rivals, Reuters data show
RE
02/20ALPHABET : Google Buys Another Cloud Migration Startup
AQ
02/19ALPHABET : Google Buys Data Company Alooma in Cloud Migration Move
DJ
02/19HSBC : Profits Hurt by Choppy Markets and Trade Tensions
DJ
02/19APPLE : Executive Shake-Up Underscores Focus on Future
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 164 B
EBIT 2019 36 559 M
Net income 2019 33 286 M
Finance 2019 129 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,82
P/E ratio 2020 20,46
EV / Sales 2019 3,94x
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
Capitalization 774 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 1 336 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET6.85%774 055
BAIDU7.23%58 342
NAVER CORP--.--%18 671
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION16.54%14 427
YANDEX15.06%10 980
SOGOU INC23.43%2 574
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.