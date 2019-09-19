Alphabet : Huawei Launches First Smartphone Without Google's Key Apps -- Update

By Sara Germano, Dan Strumpf and Parmy Olson

MUNICH -- Huawei Technologies Co. on Thursday unveiled its first smartphone devoid of Google's most popular apps, a byproduct of the U.S.-China trade dispute that could complicate the Chinese technology giant's efforts to stoke demand for its consumer products outside China.

Since the company was added to the U.S. Commerce Department's "entity list" in May, it has been effectively blocked from buying U.S.-sourced technology. This means Huawei's new Mate 30 phone series will run on an open-source version of Google's Android operating system, which doesn't include the Play app store and other Google apps typically built into Huawei devices such as Google Maps and YouTube.

The Commerce Department cited national security concerns as a reason to place Huawei and its affiliates on the list.

"The U.S. government forced us to do this, and we have no other solution, " said Richard Yu, Huawei's chief executive of consumer businesses. "The U.S. ban destroyed this industry, and it's harmful to U.S. companies' businesses, too."

Thursday's presentation of the new devices, held in the Bavarian capital, offered a glimpse at some glossy features, like a wraparound display screen and a moveable shutter button, but little clarity around some of the most pressing questions about the Mate 30 -- such as how users could access specific Google apps, and precisely when and where the phone will go on sale.

While Mr. Yu said users may still be able to download Google's apps, either through App Gallery, Huawei's proprietary app store, or from other channels, he didn't specify which apps would be available or where.

Mr. Yu said Huawei opted to launch the Mate 30 with the open-source Android platform rather than its own nascent proprietary platform, HarmonyOS, because it wants to stay in good graces with Alphabet Inc.'s Google, which has run Android services on earlier smartphones.

Harmony, unveiled last month, was originally developed to run on Huawei gadgets including wearable devices and TVs, but not smartphones. Industry experts have been skeptical that the operating system would be ready for the Mate 30's launch, especially outside of China where it is already available to mixed reviews.

"I don't think this Harmony OS is ready for Huawei to roll out," said Mo Jia, an analyst for industry tracker Canalys.

Mishaal Rahman, editor in chief of XDA Developers, an online forum for software developers, said Huawei has some experience catering to customer demand in different markets. In China, where Google services are blocked, Huawei already configures its phones with settings in the background that make it possible for any Google apps to be downloaded to the device -- for instance, when those phones get exported to countries where Google apps are allowed, he added. The background settings can make it seem like Google's apps are simply "dormant apps waiting for you."

Mr. Rahman, who resides in the U.S., said he had been able to download Google apps onto Huawei's recently-released Honor Magic 2, a smartphone that was made exclusively for the Chinese market.

Still, he wasn't enthused with the services described on the Mate 30 on Thursday. "Their workaround is not as impressive as I thought it would be," he said.

Google is among a number of U.S. companies seeking permission from the Commerce Department to resume supplying Huawei, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Sales for the Mate 30 device, which is priced starting at EUR1,099 ($1,214), will be closely watched as Huawei competes for market share in Europe, the company's most important market for smartphones outside of China.

A Huawei spokesman said the phones will first go on sale in Asia next month, followed by Europe, but a specific itinerary of where the phones will be sold and when wasn't immediately available.

Changing to a new operating system is a tall order for most smartphone users, and analysts have said Western consumers are more likely to just switch to a different smartphone vendor if Huawei permanently loses access to Android.

While Huawei devices are virtually unavailable in the U.S., sales in Europe are competitive. In 2018, Samsung Electronics Co. took top billing on the continent with a 31% share of the market, followed closely behind by both Apple and Huawei with 22% share apiece, according to data from Canalys.

Although Huawei has been on the U.S. entity list for more than four months, the reason that the Mate 30 is the company's first phone to sell with only a stripped-down version of Android is that Google licenses its operating system software to phone vendors on a model-by-model basis.

Previous Huawei smartphone models before the Mate 30 received such licenses before the entity listing took effect, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Parmy Olson contributed to this article.

