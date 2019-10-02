Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : London court allows mass claim against Google over iPhone data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 08:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris

LONDON (Reuters) - London's Court of Appeal gave the go-ahead for action against Google over claims it collected data from more than 4 million iPhone users, overturning a ruling in 2018 that in effect blocked any route to legal redress.

The claimants said Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., had illegally accessed details of Apple iPhone users' internet browsing data by bypassing privacy settings on the Safari browser between June 2011 and February 2012.

London's High Court ruled in October 2018 that Google's alleged role in the collection, collation and use of data from the browser was wrongful and a breach of duty, but claimants had not suffered "damage" as specified by Britain's Data Protection Act.

James Oldnall, lead lawyer on the case, said the Court of Appeal decision had "confirmed our view that representative actions are essential for holding corporate giants to account".

Richard Lloyd, the representative claimant in the mass action, said Wednesday's judgment "sends a very clear message to Google and other large tech companies: you are not above the law."

"Google can be held to account in this country for misusing people's personal data, and groups of consumers can together ask the courts for redress when firms profit unlawfully from 'repeated and widespread' violations of our data protection rights," he added.

Lloyd also said he expected a lengthy legal process.

Google said protecting the privacy and security of its users had always been its number one priority.

"This case relates to events that took place nearly a decade ago and that we addressed at the time," a spokeswoman said. "We believe it has no merit and should be dismissed."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Stocks treated in this article : Apple Inc., Alphabet
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.24% 1206 Delayed Quote.15.41%
APPLE INC. 0.28% 224.59 Delayed Quote.41.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
08:53aALPHABET : London court allows mass claim against Google over iPhone data
RE
08:30aALPHABET : Google offers incognito mode for Maps in privacy push
RE
05:46aALPHABET : Huawei phones lose access to install Google's apps - Bloomberg
RE
10/01MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg says Warren as U.S. president would be b..
RE
10/01Six things Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told staff in leaked audio
RE
10/01Facebook, Google, Amazon face another House inquiry - Bloomberg
RE
10/01Global stocks stalled in third quarter as bonds boom and dollar zooms
RE
10/01TSMC counter-sues U.S. chip rival GlobalFoundries for patent infringement
RE
09/30TSMC counter-sues U.S. chip rival GlobalFoundries for patent infringement
RE
09/30ALPHABET : Former FDA Chief Califf Joins Alphabet Full-Time -CNBC
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 162 B
EBIT 2019 35 485 M
Net income 2019 34 186 M
Finance 2019 123 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,7x
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,39x
EV / Sales2020 3,60x
Capitalization 836 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 400,41  $
Last Close Price 1 206,00  $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET15.41%845 993
BAIDU-35.69%35 816
NAVER CORP--.--%19 050
YANDEX27.09%11 445
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION17.29%8 213
SOGOU INC.-5.90%1 933
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group