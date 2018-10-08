Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET (GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alphabet : London court blocks Google mass legal action over iPhone data collection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 12:15pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is seen during the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai

LONDON (Reuters) - London's High Court on Monday blocked an attempt to bring legal action against Alphabet Inc's Google over claims it had collected sensitive data from 4 million iPhone users.

The claimants had said Google had illegally accessed details of iPhone users' internet browsing data by bypassing privacy settings on the Safari browser between June 2011 and February 2012.

Richard Lloyd, a consumer activist who was behind the "Google You Owe Us" court challenge, had estimated that about 4.5 million people had been affected by the "Safari Workaround" and wanted the tech giant to pay out several hundred dollars in damages to each affected individual.

Google had argued the mass case brought by Lloyd was not suitable and should therefore not go ahead.

Lloyd said his group, to which 20,000 people had signed up to, would seek permission to appeal the decision.

"Today’s judgment is extremely disappointing and effectively leaves millions of people without any practical way to seek redress and compensation when their personal data has been misused," he said in a statement.

"Google’s business model is based on using personal data to target adverts to consumers and they must ask permission before using this data. The court accepted that people did not give permission in this case yet slammed the door shut on holding Google to account."

Google did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.79% 1167.83 Delayed Quote.10.86%
APPLE -1.62% 224.29 Delayed Quote.32.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
12:15pALPHABET : London court blocks Google mass legal action over iPhone data collect..
RE
12:13pAPPLE : Google welcomes UK court block on claim over data collection
RE
10/05Wall Street falls as solid jobs report boosts bond yields
RE
10/05ALPHABET : Google shows progress in addressing competition concerns, says EU's V..
RE
10/04ALPHABET : Pence Calls on Google to Drop Mobile Search Project in China -- Updat..
DJ
10/04Alphabet and Simon Property skid while Constellation rises
AQ
10/04Wall Street stumbles as bond yield climb continues
RE
10/04ALPHABET : Pence Calls on Google to Drop Mobile Search Project in China
DJ
10/03Tech giants allied against proposed Australia law seeking encrypted data
RE
10/03DIGITAL TWIN TECHNOLOGY MARKET GENER : Digital Twin Technology expected to grow ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/07Tesla's Autonomous Driving Narrative Has Hit A Brick Wall 
10/07My Dividend Growth Portfolio - Q3 2018 Summary 
10/06STOCKS TO WATCH : Spotlight On Banks, Google Hardware And IPOs 
10/06REPORT : Google's Pichai quietly met with Pentagon 
10/05Sequoia Fund added to Facebook stake in Q3 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 137 B
EBIT 2018 28 002 M
Net income 2018 28 030 M
Finance 2018 82 719 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 29,50
P/E ratio 2019 24,31
EV / Sales 2018 5,30x
EV / Sales 2019 4,25x
Capitalization 809 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 1 375 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET10.86%808 767
BAIDU-12.21%71 990
NAVER CORP--.--%20 537
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-23.22%18 123
YANDEX-0.98%10 647
SOGOU INC-41.92%2 737
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.