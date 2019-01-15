Alphabet : Loon Hires Wireless Executives -- Bloomberg

--Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Loon, which aims to bring internet service to rural areas around the world, hired three wireless-industry executives to serve as an advisory board, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

--Nextel Partners Inc. co-founder Craig McCaw, Marni Walden, who worked with Verizon Communications Inc., and Ian Small, a former executive at Telefonica SA, will help the company find new partners and expand its coverage area, the report said.

--Loon intends to provide internet coverage via antennas held aloft by large balloons, some 12 miles or more above the Earth, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-15/google-balloon-web-service-taps-board-to-get-business-off-ground?srnd=technology-vp

