Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET (GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/15 03:05:43 pm
1080.715 USD   +2.78%
01/11AMD shows off 7nm next-gen chips at CES, aims at Intel and Nvidia
RE
01/10Investors ask how the Bezos divorce will affect Amazon
RE
01/09New York's iconic Chrysler Building put up for sale
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Loon Hires Wireless Executives -- Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 02:32pm EST

--Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Loon, which aims to bring internet service to rural areas around the world, hired three wireless-industry executives to serve as an advisory board, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

--Nextel Partners Inc. co-founder Craig McCaw, Marni Walden, who worked with Verizon Communications Inc., and Ian Small, a former executive at Telefonica SA, will help the company find new partners and expand its coverage area, the report said.

--Loon intends to provide internet coverage via antennas held aloft by large balloons, some 12 miles or more above the Earth, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-15/google-balloon-web-service-taps-board-to-get-business-off-ground?srnd=technology-vp

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
02:32pALPHABET : Loon Hires Wireless Executives -- Bloomberg
DJ
09:43aEU Commission pushes back plan to end veto on digital tax to 2025
RE
07:09aTD Ameritrade taps Apple Pay for instant fund transfers to accounts
RE
01/11U.S. to seek comprehensive agriculture access in EU trade talks
RE
01/11AMD shows off 7nm next-gen chips at CES, aims at Intel and Nvidia
RE
01/11Indonesia's plans to regulate ride-hailing rates threaten Grab, Go-Jek models
RE
01/11ALPHABET : Google Nears a Win in EU
DJ
01/10ALPHABET : board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up
RE
01/10ALPHABET : Cohen Milstein Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Alphabet Shareholders again..
BU
01/10Investors ask how the Bezos divorce will affect Amazon
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 137 B
EBIT 2018 27 044 M
Net income 2018 29 564 M
Finance 2018 110 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,12
P/E ratio 2019 22,27
EV / Sales 2018 4,53x
EV / Sales 2019 3,60x
Capitalization 729 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 1 343 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET0.63%728 905
BAIDU2.79%56 958
NAVER CORP--.--%18 692
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION9.77%13 841
YANDEX8.04%9 711
SOGOU INC9.52%2 284
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.