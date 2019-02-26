Alphabet : New milestones in helping prevent eye disease with Verily more

Log in
News 
Alphabet : New milestones in helping prevent eye disease with Verily

02/26/2019

Diabetes is at an all-time high around the world, and the number of people living with the disease is only increasing. Many complications can arise from diabetes, including diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME)-two of the leading causes of preventable blindness in adults. In India, a shortage of more than 100,000 eye doctors-and the fact that only 6 million out of 72 million people with diabetes are screened for diabetic eye disease-mean that many individuals go undiagnosed and untreated.


Over the last three years, Google and Verily-Alphabet's life sciences and healthcare arm-have developed a machine learning algorithm to make it easier to screen for disease, as well as expand access to screening for DR and DME. As part of this effort, we've conducted a global clinical research program with a focus on India. Today, we're sharing that the first real world clinical use of the algorithm is underway at the Aravind Eye Hospital in Madurai, India.

Alphabet Inc. published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 08:37:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 164 B
EBIT 2019 36 559 M
Net income 2019 33 286 M
Finance 2019 129 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,84
P/E ratio 2020 20,48
EV / Sales 2019 3,94x
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
Capitalization 774 B
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET6.93%773 983
BAIDU4.04%57 381
NAVER CORP--.--%18 565
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION15.79%14 314
YANDEX22.82%10 925
SOGOU INC25.33%2 574
