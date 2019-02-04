Log in
Alphabet : Press release

02/04/2019 | 04:04pm EST

Alphabet Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - February 4, 2019 - Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) today announced financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

"In 2018 we delivered strong revenue growth, up 23% year over year to $136.8 billion, and up 22% for the fourth quarter to $39.3 billion," said Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet and Google. "With great opportunities ahead, we continue to make focused investments in the talent and infrastructure needed to bring exceptional products and experiences to our users, advertisers and partners around the globe."

Q4 2018 financial highlights

The following summarizes our consolidated financial results for the quarters ended December 31, 2017 and 2018 (in millions, except for per share information, percentages, and number of employees; unaudited):

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2017(1)

December 31, 2018

Revenues

$32,323

$39,276

Increase in revenues year over year

24%

22%

Increase in constant currency revenues year over year

24%

23%

Operating income

$7,664

$8,203

Operating margin

24%

21%

Other income (expense), net

$354

$1,869

Net income (loss)

($3,020)

$8,948

Diluted EPS

($4.35)

$12.77

Diluted shares (in thousands)

694,604

700,899

Effective tax rate

138%

11%

Number of employees

80,110

98,771

(1)

The Tax Act was enacted on December 22, 2017 and resulted in additional tax expense of $9.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017 primarily due to the one-time transition tax on accumulated foreign subsidiary earnings and deferred tax effects.

Q4 2018 supplemental information (in millions, except for EPS and percentages; unaudited)

Segment revenues and operating results

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018

Google advertising revenues

27,227

32,635

Google segment revenues

$32,192

$39,122

Google properties revenues

$22,237

$27,022

Google Network Members' properties revenues

4,990

5,613

Google other revenues

4,965

6,487

Other Bets revenues

$131

$154

Google operating income

$8,595

$9,700

Other Bets operating loss

($748)

($1,328)

Traffic acquisition costs (TAC) to Google Network Members and distribution partners

Three Months Ended December 31, 2017

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

TAC to Google Network Members

$3,674

$3,930

TAC to Google Network Members as % of Google Network

Members' properties revenues

74%

70%

TAC to distribution partners

$2,776

$3,506

TAC to distribution partners as % of Google properties

revenues

12%

13%

Total TAC

$6,450

$7,436

Total TAC as % of Google advertising revenues

24%

23%

Monetization metrics information

Change from Q4 2017

Change from Q3 2018

to Q4 2018 (YoY)

to Q4 2018 (QoQ)

Paid clicks on Google properties

Cost-per-click on Google properties

(29)%

(9)%

Impressions on Google Network Members' properties

7 %

7 %

Cost-per-impression on Google Network Members' properties

5 %

7 %

2018 effect from securities

66 %

22 %The following summarizes the effects on our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 results of an accounting standard (ASU 2016-01) adopted on January 1, 2018 that changed the way companies are required to account for equity security investments. Specifically, all gains and losses, unrealized and realized, on equity security investments must be recognized in other income (expense), net (OI&E) on the income statement. Performance fees related to these equity security gains were accrued in operating expenses in the periods presented. Income tax expense on the equity security gains for the year was partially offset by the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2018

Operating expenses effect:

Accrued performance fees

$18

$1,203

OI&E effect:

Gain (loss) on equity securities

($15)

$5,460

Income tax effect:

Income tax expense (benefit)

($7)

894

Release of deferred tax asset valuation allowance

$0

($648)

Net income effect

($26)

$4,011

Diluted EPS effect

($0.04)

$5.70

The $5.5 billion gain on equity securities for 2018 includes $4.0 billion of net unrealized gains on equity investments that we hold and which may not ultimately be realized. Fluctuations in the value of these investments could contribute to the volatility of OI&E in future periods.

In addition, results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 were affected by a $1.3 billion unrealized gain recognized in OI&E related to a non-marketable debt security.

Webcast and conference call information

A live audio webcast of our fourth quarter 2018 earnings release call will be available at http://abc.xyz/investor. The call begins today at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET). This press release, including the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, is also available on that site.

We also provide announcements regarding our financial performance, including SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases, and blogs, on our investor relations website (http://abc.xyz/investor).

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, which are on file with the SEC and are available on our investor relations website at http://abc.xyz/investor and on the SEC website atwww.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of February 4, 2019. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About non-GAAP financial measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: free cash flow; constant currency revenues; and constant currency revenue growth. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results, such as our revenues excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate movements and hedging activities. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures together with their relevant financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow" and "Reconciliation from GAAP revenues to non-GAAP constant currency revenues" included at the end of this release.

Contact

Investor relations investor-relations@abc.xyzMedia press@abc.xyz

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except share amounts which are reflected in thousands and par value per share amounts)

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2018

(unaudited)

Assets Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents Marketable securities

$

10,715$ 16,701

91,156 92,439

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

101,871

109,140

18,336 20,838

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $674 and $729

Income taxes receivable, net

369355

Inventory

749 1,107

Other current assets

2,983

4,236

Total current assets Non-marketable investments Deferred income taxes Property and equipment, net Intangible assets, net Goodwill

124,308 135,676

7,81313,859

680 737

42,38359,719

2,692 2,220

16,74717,888

Other non-current assets

2,672 2,693

Total assets

$

197,295

$

232,792

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

3,137 $ 4,378

Accrued compensation and benefits

4,5816,839

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities Accrued revenue share

10,177 16,958

3,9754,592

Deferred revenue

1,432 1,784

Income taxes payable, net

881

69

Total current liabilities Long-term debt

24,183 34,620

3,9694,012

Deferred revenue, non-current Income taxes payable, non-current Deferred income taxes

340 396

12,81211,327

430 1,264

Other long-term liabilities

3,059

3,545

44,793 55,164

Total liabilities Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity:

Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share, 100,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

0

0

Class A and Class B common stock, and Class C capital stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.001 par value per share: 15,000,000 shares authorized (Class A 9,000,000, Class B 3,000,000, Class C 3,000,000); 694,783 (Class A 298,470, Class B 46,972, Class C 349,341) and 695,556 (Class A 299,242, Class B 46,636, Class C 349,678) shares issued and outstanding

40,247

Accumulated other comprehensive loss Retained earnings

(992)

45,049 (2,306)

113,247 134,885

Total stockholders' equity

152,502

177,628

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

197,295 $ 232,792

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

2017 2018

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017 2018

European Commission fines

0

0

2,736

5,071

Income from operations

7,664

8,203

26,146

26,321

Income before income taxes

8,018

10,072

27,193

34,913

Net income (loss)

$

(3,020)

$

8,948

$

12,662

$

30,736

Revenues

$

32,323$

39,276$

110,855$

136,819

Costs and expenses:

Cost of revenues

14,267

17,918

45,583

59,549

Research and development

4,306

6,034

16,625

21,419

Sales and marketing

4,310

5,100

12,893

16,333

General and administrative

1,776

2,021

6,872

8,126

Total costs and expenses

24,659

31,073

84,709

110,498

Other income (expense), net

354

1,869

1,047

8,592

Provision for income taxes

11,038

1,124

14,531

4,177

Basic earnings per share of Class A and B common stock and

Class C capital stock

$

(4.35)$

12.87$

18.27$

44.22

Diluted earnings per share of Class A and B common stock and

Class C capital stock

$

43.70

(4.35) $

12.77 $

18.00 $

Disclaimer

Alphabet Inc. published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 21:03:13 UTC
