Alphabet : Press release

Alphabet Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - February 4, 2019 - Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) today announced financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.
"In 2018 we delivered strong revenue growth, up 23% year over year to $136.8 billion, and up 22% for the fourth quarter to $39.3 billion," said Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet and Google. "With great opportunities ahead, we continue to make focused investments in the talent and infrastructure needed to bring exceptional products and experiences to our users, advertisers and partners around the globe."
Q4 2018 financial highlights
The following summarizes our consolidated financial results for the quarters ended December 31, 2017 and 2018 (in millions, except for per share information, percentages, and number of employees; unaudited):
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2017(1)
December 31, 2018
Revenues
$32,323
$39,276
Increase in revenues year over year
24%
22%
Increase in constant currency revenues year over year
24%
23%
Operating income
$7,664
$8,203
Operating margin
24%
21%
Other income (expense), net
$354
$1,869
Net income (loss)
($3,020)
$8,948
Diluted EPS
($4.35)
$12.77
Diluted shares (in thousands)
694,604
700,899
Effective tax rate
138%
11%
Number of employees
80,110
98,771
(1)
The Tax Act was enacted on December 22, 2017 and resulted in additional tax expense of $9.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017 primarily due to the one-time transition tax on accumulated foreign subsidiary earnings and deferred tax effects.
Q4 2018 supplemental information(in millions, except for EPS and percentages; unaudited)
Segment revenues and operating results
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018
Google advertising revenues
27,227
32,635
Google segment revenues
$32,192
$39,122
Google properties revenues
$22,237
$27,022
Google Network Members' properties revenues
4,990
5,613
Google other revenues
4,965
6,487
Other Bets revenues
$131
$154
Google operating income
$8,595
$9,700
Other Bets operating loss
($748)
($1,328)
Traffic acquisition costs (TAC) to Google Network Members and distribution partners
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
TAC to Google Network Members
$3,674
$3,930
TAC to Google Network Members as % of Google Network
Members' properties revenues
74%
70%
TAC to distribution partners
$2,776
$3,506
TAC to distribution partners as % of Google properties
revenues
12%
13%
Total TAC
$6,450
$7,436
Total TAC as % of Google advertising revenues
24%
23%
Monetization metrics information
Change from Q4 2017
Change from Q3 2018
to Q4 2018 (YoY)
to Q4 2018 (QoQ)
Paid clicks on Google properties
Cost-per-click on Google properties
(29)%
(9)%
Impressions on Google Network Members' properties
7 %
7 %
Cost-per-impression on Google Network Members' properties
5 %
7 %
2018 effect from securities
66 %
22 %The following summarizes the effects on our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 results of an accounting standard (ASU 2016-01) adopted on January 1, 2018 that changed the way companies are required to account for equity security investments. Specifically, all gains and losses, unrealized and realized, on equity security investments must be recognized in other income (expense), net (OI&E) on the income statement. Performance fees related to these equity security gains were accrued in operating expenses in the periods presented. Income tax expense on the equity security gains for the year was partially offset by the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2018
Operating expenses effect:
Accrued performance fees
$18
$1,203
OI&E effect:
Gain (loss) on equity securities
($15)
$5,460
Income tax effect:
Income tax expense (benefit)
($7)
894
Release of deferred tax asset valuation allowance
$0
($648)
Net income effect
($26)
$4,011
Diluted EPS effect
($0.04)
$5.70
The $5.5 billion gain on equity securities for 2018 includes $4.0 billion of netunrealizedgains on equity investments that we hold and which may not ultimately be realized. Fluctuations in the value of these investments could contribute to the volatility of OI&E in future periods.
In addition, results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 were affected by a $1.3 billion unrealized gain recognized in OI&E related to a non-marketable debt security.
Webcast and conference call information
A live audio webcast of our fourth quarter 2018 earnings release call will be available at http://abc.xyz/investor. The call begins today at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET). This press release, including the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, is also available on that site.
We also provide announcements regarding our financial performance, including SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases, and blogs, on our investor relations website (http://abc.xyz/investor).
Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, which are on file with the SEC and are available on our investor relations website at http://abc.xyz/investor and on the SEC website atwww.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of February 4, 2019. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.
About non-GAAP financial measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: free cash flow; constant currency revenues; and constant currency revenue growth. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results, such as our revenues excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate movements and hedging activities. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.
There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures together with their relevant financial measures in accordance with GAAP.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow" and "Reconciliation from GAAP revenues to non-GAAP constant currency revenues" included at the end of this release.
(In millions, except share amounts which are reflected in thousands and par value per share amounts)
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
(unaudited)
AssetsCurrent assets:
Cash and cash equivalents Marketable securities
$
10,715$ 16,701
91,156 92,439
Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
101,871
109,140
18,336 20,838
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $674 and $729
Income taxes receivable, net
369355
Inventory
749 1,107
Other current assets
2,983
4,236
Total current assets Non-marketable investments Deferred income taxes Property and equipment, net Intangible assets, net Goodwill
124,308 135,676
7,81313,859
680 737
42,38359,719
2,692 2,220
16,74717,888
Other non-current assets
2,672 2,693
Total assets
$
197,295
$
232,792
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
3,137 $ 4,378
Accrued compensation and benefits
4,5816,839
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities Accrued revenue share
10,177 16,958
3,9754,592
Deferred revenue
1,432 1,784
Income taxes payable, net
881
69
Total current liabilities Long-term debt
24,183 34,620
3,9694,012
Deferred revenue, non-current Income taxes payable, non-current Deferred income taxes
340 396
12,81211,327
430 1,264
Other long-term liabilities
3,059
3,545
44,793 55,164
Total liabilities Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity:
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share, 100,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
0
0
Class A and Class B common stock, and Class C capital stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.001 par value per share: 15,000,000 shares authorized (Class A 9,000,000, Class B 3,000,000, Class C 3,000,000); 694,783 (Class A 298,470, Class B 46,972, Class C 349,341) and 695,556 (Class A 299,242, Class B 46,636, Class C 349,678) shares issued and outstanding
40,247
Accumulated other comprehensive loss Retained earnings
(992)
45,049 (2,306)
113,247 134,885
Total stockholders' equity
152,502
177,628
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
197,295 $ 232,792
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2017 2018
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2017 2018
European Commission fines
0
0
2,736
5,071
Income from operations
7,664
8,203
26,146
26,321
Income before income taxes
8,018
10,072
27,193
34,913
Net income (loss)
$
(3,020)
$
8,948
$
12,662
$
30,736
Revenues
$
32,323$
39,276$
110,855$
136,819
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues
14,267
17,918
45,583
59,549
Research and development
4,306
6,034
16,625
21,419
Sales and marketing
4,310
5,100
12,893
16,333
General and administrative
1,776
2,021
6,872
8,126
Total costs and expenses
24,659
31,073
84,709
110,498
Other income (expense), net
354
1,869
1,047
8,592
Provision for income taxes
11,038
1,124
14,531
4,177
Basic earnings per share of Class A and B common stock and
Class C capital stock
$
(4.35)$
12.87$
18.27$
44.22
Diluted earnings per share of Class A and B common stock and