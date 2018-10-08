Alphabet : RIP Google+. We Hardly Knew Ye.

By Georgia Wells

Few tears were shed Monday over the death of Google+, the search giant's oft-derided effort at challenging Facebook Inc. in social media.

It is easy to forget now that there was a time when Google+ represented an exclusive club, with millions of internet users clamoring to get in. At its ballyhooed launch in 2011, Google doled out private invitations, leaving the masses eager to gain access -- a strategy that worked to great success with the company's rollout of Gmail.

But then Google, now a unit of Alphabet Inc., found that socializing online was harder than it looked.

Seven years and hundreds of millions of dollars of investment later, Google has decided to abandon the effort, saying on Monday that it will kill off Google+ for consumers. Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported that Google had exposed the private data of nearly 500,000 users of Google+ and in the spring opted against informing users.

"It was dead on arrival," said Youssef Squali, lead internet analyst at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. When Google launched Google+, Mr. Squali said, Facebook was already dominating the space. "Google was trying to be more powerful than the Pope."

The move to shut down Google+ formalizes Google's failure to build a social network with staying power and highlights the challenge for other players to compete with Facebook, the world's most successful social platform. It is clear in hindsight, though, that the opportunity was there. Facebook rolled out Messenger in 2011. It bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014, adding to its lineup of apps as Google+ languished.

"With these business models, it's really winner takes all," Mr. Squali said. "Unless you're trying to focus on a totally different niche, it's almost impossible to displace the incumbent."

Facebook now owns four of the top social-media apps, a degree of dominance that has helped to insulate the company from competitive challenges as it faces repeated questions over its data-handling practices.

And even in the shadow of Facebook, other companies have managed to build social networks that attract more devoted users. Snap Inc. launched Snapchat in 2011, the same year as Google+, and now counts 188 million people who use its app daily. Twitter, which was launched in 2006, says it has 335 million people who use its service monthly.

For the social-media industry, Google's failure is particularly notable because Google had advantages other social-media aspirants can only dream of: colossal pockets and billions of people who use its other products daily.

This spurred Facebook to take seriously the threat posed by Google. When Google+ was launched, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg declared "lockdown," meaning employees should devote their full attention to the threat while it remained, according to "Chaos Monkeys," a book by Antonio García Martínez, a former product manager for Facebook.

Google attempted to differentiate Google+ with an emphasis on so-called circles of different friend groups. But users found this organization confusing. To help juice its growth, Google temporarily required users to sign up to Google+ to perform functions on other services, such as uploading videos and posting comments on YouTube, but eventually dropped the requirement after users complained.

By 2012, Google+ was already falling short of expectations. In that year, data from comScore showed users weren't staying on Google+. Other companies that built integrations with Google+, such as Zynga Inc. and Intel Corp., said they were disappointed by the level of activity on Google's social network.

While the company boasted more than 300 million members of Google+ in 2013, a high percentage of what Google counted as "active users" were just people who clicked into the site by accident from another Google page, a person familiar with the matter said.

One bright spot is that many companies still use Google+ for their employees to communicate. Google said Monday that it plans to launch social features specifically built for businesses.

--Douglas MacMillan contributed to this article.

