Alphabet : Republicans Press Google on Search

By John D. McKinnon

WASHINGTON -- Republicans dialed up pressure again on tech giants over alleged anti-conservative bias and other issues on Friday, as the White House announced a roundtable to be attended by President Trump, Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai and other "internet stakeholders."

A White House spokeswoman said Mr. Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, invited Mr. Pichai to attend the roundtable during a meeting on Friday, and Mr. Pichai accepted. Details of the roundtable will be announced later.

The White House described the meeting Friday as positive and productive. The White House is aiming to bring executives from other tech companies including Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. to the roundtable, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The president in late August launched a barrage of criticism at Google and other big internet platforms.

"Google search results for `Trump News' shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD," the president tweeted. "Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see."

On Friday, Messrs. Kudlow and Pichai "discussed a range of issues impacting internet platforms and the economy in general," said deputy White House press secretary Lindsay Walters. "Mr. Kudlow enjoyed meeting Mr. Pichai and exchanging views."

Earlier Friday, a top House Republican leader vowed to seek more transparency from Google and other big tech companies after a meeting with Mr. Pichai at which GOP lawmakers aired concerns about anti-conservative bias.

"As big tech's business grows, we have not had enough transparency and that has led to an erosion of trust and perhaps worse -- harm to consumers," said Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.), the House majority leader, following the closed meeting, which included about a dozen Republicans. Mr. McCarthy promised to "continue to work toward that goal over the coming weeks and months."

Mr. Pichai, for his part, said Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., will stay engaged with lawmakers. He said he would personally appear before the House Judiciary Committee, a panel that already has held several hearings on alleged anti-conservative bias among tech platforms. The latest was on Thursday.

"We remain committed to continuing an active dialogue with members from both sides of the aisle, working proactively with Congress on a variety of issues, explaining how our products help millions of American consumers and businesses, and answering questions as they arise," Mr. Pichai said.

During the meeting, which attendees described as respectful, GOP lawmakers raised a number of questions relating to alleged bias in Google's search function, such as the criteria used to determine rankings of results.

"People want a greater level of understanding of how these products are constructed," said one person who attended the meeting. There was "interest in hearing and learning more about that."

For Mr. McCarthy, who is battling to hold on to the GOP majority in the House in the November congressional elections, the meeting represented a chance to show he can make an impact on an issue that worries many conservatives -- the influence tech companies can wield in shaping publicly available information and debate.

For Google, which has been criticized for being too closely aligned with Democrats and dismissive of conservatives, the meeting represented a chance to show it recognizes it needs to do more outreach. Google was criticized recently for failing to make a senior executive available for a recent hearing.

Following the meeting, Mr. McCarthy went out of his way to praise Mr. Pichai's appearance and said Google also would be appearing at a Judiciary Committee hearing this fall to discuss alleged bias and other concerns.

"This conversation is an important one," Mr. McCarthy said. "It will continue after today."

It remains unclear how much lawmakers can do to address the alleged bias issue, given First Amendment constraints on government regulation of speech on the internet. Google and other platforms have denied they use their search, news and other functions to promote particular political points of view.

