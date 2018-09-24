Log in
News Summary
OFFRE

Alphabet : Reserve With Google Service Adds Tours and Activities

0
09/24/2018 | 01:43pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

The Reserve With Google service on Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google, which allows direct booking for services like yoga classes and haircuts, is adding "bucket list" features including tours and activities.

"From the UNESCO World Heritage Site Casa Batllo in Barcelona to urban kayaking in Chicago, booking an activity is easier than ever before," the company said in a blog post.

Google is working with Peek and Tiqets, and said more options will be available as it adds partners including TripAdvisor Inc.'s (TRIP) TripAdvisor Experiences, Accesso, Checkfront, CourseHorse, Fareharbor, Musement and Rezdy.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 137 B
EBIT 2018 27 905 M
Net income 2018 28 061 M
Finance 2018 81 883 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 29,64
P/E ratio 2019 24,41
EV / Sales 2018 5,33x
EV / Sales 2019 4,28x
Capitalization 813 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 1 374 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET11.27%813 308
BAIDU-2.29%80 620
NAVER CORP--.--%21 460
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-23.03%20 643
YANDEX0.76%10 811
SOGOU INC-31.46%3 132
