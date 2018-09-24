Alphabet : Reserve With Google Service Adds Tours and Activities

By Josh Beckerman



The Reserve With Google service on Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google, which allows direct booking for services like yoga classes and haircuts, is adding "bucket list" features including tours and activities.

"From the UNESCO World Heritage Site Casa Batllo in Barcelona to urban kayaking in Chicago, booking an activity is easier than ever before," the company said in a blog post.

Google is working with Peek and Tiqets, and said more options will be available as it adds partners including TripAdvisor Inc.'s (TRIP) TripAdvisor Experiences, Accesso, Checkfront, CourseHorse, Fareharbor, Musement and Rezdy.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com