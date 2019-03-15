Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : State Attorneys General Have Investigated Google for Possible Antitrust Violations -Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 04:36pm EDT

--A group of state attorneys general have been investigating Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL) Google for months for possible antitrust or consumer protection violations, according to a Friday Bloomberg Businessweek report.

--The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said the review is part of a larger study of issues within the technology industry among state attorneys general.

--A Google spokeswoman said in a statement to Bloomberg: "Privacy and security are built into all of our products, and we will continue to engage constructively with state Attorneys General on policy issues."

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-15/google-investigation-state-attorneys-general-lay-groundwork?srnd=businessweek-v2

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
04:36pALPHABET : State Attorneys General Have Investigated Google for Possible Antitru..
DJ
10:08aFACEBOOK : Live Video of New Zealand Mosque Shooting Dodges Social Media Safegua..
DJ
09:43aALPHABET : Google faces third EU antitrust fine next week - source
RE
03/14Facebook, Google, Apple Hit by Outages -- 3rd Update
DJ
03/14EU competition head unlikely to rule on UK tax probe this month
RE
03/13VW Slashes 7,000 Jobs to Refocus on Electric Cars -- Update
DJ
03/13Spotify Files EU Antitrust Complaint Over Apple's App Store -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/13VW Slashes 7,000 Jobs to Refocus on Electric Cars
DJ
03/13Spotify Files EU Antitrust Complaint Over Apple's App Store -- Update
DJ
03/13Pandora Pitches Ads Targeted to Amazon and Google Smart Speakers
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 164 B
EBIT 2019 36 659 M
Net income 2019 33 275 M
Finance 2019 129 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,44
P/E ratio 2020 21,85
EV / Sales 2019 4,26x
EV / Sales 2020 3,45x
Capitalization 827 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 1 333 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET14.12%826 593
BAIDU5.76%58 630
NAVER CORP--.--%18 978
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION4.89%12 914
YANDEX30.49%11 599
SOGOU INC17.90%2 458
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.