Alphabet : State Attorneys General Have Investigated Google for Possible Antitrust Violations -Bloomberg

--A group of state attorneys general have been investigating Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL) Google for months for possible antitrust or consumer protection violations, according to a Friday Bloomberg Businessweek report.

--The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said the review is part of a larger study of issues within the technology industry among state attorneys general.

--A Google spokeswoman said in a statement to Bloomberg: "Privacy and security are built into all of our products, and we will continue to engage constructively with state Attorneys General on policy issues."

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-15/google-investigation-state-attorneys-general-lay-groundwork?srnd=businessweek-v2

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com