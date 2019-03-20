Log in
Alphabet : Supreme Court Ducks Class-Action Ruling on Distribution of Google Settlement Funds

03/20/2019 | 12:14pm EDT

By Brent Kendall

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday sidestepped a decision on the legitimacy of class-action settlements that distribute money to nonprofit organizations instead of consumers, in a case involving Alphabet Inc.'s Google.

The justices, in an 8-1 decision, disposed of the case on procedural grounds, finding a lower court needed to reconsider whether the plaintiffs who brought class-action claims against Google had a proper basis for the lawsuit.

The court took the case last year to review an agreement in which Google paid $8.5 million to settle privacy claims related to how its search engine disclosed a user's search terms to third-party websites.

An estimated 129 million people who used Google's search engine from 2006 to 2014 were covered by the case. Rather than try to distribute a few cents to such a large class of plaintiffs, the parties agreed to give the bulk of the settlement -- $5.3 million -- to organizations selected by class counsel and Google that supported internet-privacy related initiatives. Much of the rest of the money went to attorney fees.

Nonprofit groups say such settlements, known as cy pres -- pronounced "sigh pray" -- arrangements, are a key source of funding and an efficient way to resolve cases in which distributing small sums is impractical. But critics say the deals are a form of class-action abuse that enable lawyers and their favored nonprofits to do well but give class members nothing.

The high court's unsigned seven-page ruling found that a decision on the merits of cy pres awards would have to wait for another day because it wasn't clear whether any of the lead plaintiffs had suffered any harm from Google.

Justice Clarence Thomas dissented, saying he would have reached the merits of the case and ruled that the settlement was illegitimate because class members received no benefits from the deal.

Write to Brent Kendall at brent.kendall@wsj.com

