Alphabet : Take control of your commute with Google Maps more

News Summary

Alphabet : Take control of your commute with Google Maps

10/02/2018 | 10:07am CEST

If you've ever been stuck in a hot, crowded subway tunnel or caught in gridlocked traffic wishing that you could magically transport yourself to work, you know that commuting can be hard.


Why are commutes so stressful? They're unpredictable and long. Commute data in 25 North American cities tells us daily commute times during rush hour traffic can be up to 60 percent longer than what you expect when you start your drive-resulting in a lot of stress, missed meetings, and skipped breakfasts. According to historical Google Maps data, people in North America spend a full day per month commuting-which almost adds up to a two-week vacation each year. Plus, a bad commute can negatively impact the rest of your day, long after the actual commute is over.


Today, we're rolling out new features on Google Maps to help you take control of your daily commute- enabling you to plan ahead, prepare for the inevitable disruptions, and possibly avoid them altogether. Oh, and we'll also help you have a bit of fun along the way.

  • 1houraday
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3

Know before you go

Google Maps now features a commute tab that provides one-tap access to live traffic and transit information tailored to your commute. We'll tell you if your commute is going to be a normal one or if you'll need to budget extra time due to things like an accident or heavy traffic. In the case of a delay, we'll tell you about alternative routes to help you get to work faster. On Android, you'll also receive notifications about delays and disruptions on your route as they happen, so you can know about an incident before you get caught up in the delay.

Drive , walk and ride : support for mixed-mode commutes

There's a new feature for people whose commutes involve both driving and public transit. You can see helpful information about when to leave, and for each leg of your trip: you'll know if there's traffic on your drive, when the next train departs, and how long it'll take to walk from the train station to the office. We do the work for you and automatically factor this into your ETA so you can anticipate exactly when you'll get to work.


Stop the guessing game

Sprinting to the subway station only to find that your train is delayed is our least favorite way to start the day. Now, transit riders in 80 regions worldwide will be able to see exactly where their bus or train is in real time on the map. This will help you plan your day more efficiently-you'll know if you can spend an extra few minutes grabbing coffee, or if you really do need to make a run for it to catch your bus. And in Sydney, we've partnered with Transport New South Wales to show how full you next bus or train is - so you'll know whether or not you'll get a seat. This feature will be coming to more cities around the globe soon.

Get your motor running, head out on the highway

If you have to sit in traffic, you may as well do it while listening to good music. We're making Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play Music available within Google Maps so that you can control your tunes and podcasts right from Google Maps navigation. With Spotify on Android you can also choose your favorite content by browsing through songs, albums, podcasts, and playlists with the new, easy to use navigation. Say goodbye to toggling between apps, and rock out knowing that you can keep your eyes where they should be-on the road.

Get started

Our new commute features start rolling out globally on Android and iOS this week. To get started, update your app from the Play Store or App Store. To learn how to set up your commute, visit our Help Center.

Disclaimer

Alphabet Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 08:06:04 UTC
