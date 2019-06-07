Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Tech Giant Purchases Data Firm Looker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Rob Copeland and Aisha Al-Muslim

Google has made a long-awaited acquisition to bolster its cloud-computing business, a booming industry where it has trailed rivals.

The Alphabet Inc. unit unveiled a deal on Thursday to acquire Looker, a business-intelligence software and big- data analytics platform, for $2.6 billion in cash. The two companies were well acquainted; Alphabet earlier invested in Looker through its venture-capital arm CapitalG.

The move indicates Google will continue to pour resources into its Google Cloud division as it remains far behind rivals Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp in cloud computing. The area is a priority of Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai, who replaced the unit's head, Diane Greene, with ex- Oracle executive Thomas Kurian earlier this year. Analysts have long speculated an acquisition as likely.

Yet Google Cloud remains problematic. Just this weekend, Google reported widespread rolling outages in the U.S. that dramatically slowed crucial Google services like Gmail, YouTube and Google Cloud Storage for much of Sunday. The disruption, which reduced regional network capacity, was caused by an incorrectly applied configuration change, Google said.

The acquisition builds on an existing partnership between Google and Looker, which share more than 350 joint customers, such as BuzzFeed Inc. and Sunrun Inc., the companies said. The deal is expected to be completed later this year, pending regulatory approval.

The addition of Looker to Google's cloud-computing business will give customers more capability to analyze data and create visualizations from the information, Google said.

Looker, whose software is used to connect to databases like Amazon's Redshift and Microsoft's SQL Server, will continue to support cloud databases from vendors other than Google, said Looker CEO Frank Bien.

"We remain committed to our multi-cloud strategy and will retain and expand Looker's capabilities to analyze data across Clouds," Mr. Kurian said in prepared remarks.

Looker previously raised about $280 million from venture-capital firms including Redpoint Ventures, First Round Capital and PivotNorth Capital.

Google's latest deal to bolster its cloud offerings comes as federal regulators ramp up scrutiny of large technology companies and the influence they wield.

The Wall Street Journal has reported the Justice Department is gearing up for an antitrust probe of Google, whose reach extends from online search and advertising to smartphone technology and its YouTube video platform.

Write to Rob Copeland at rob.copeland@wsj.com and Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications Sunrun Inc. is the name of one of the firms that both Google and Looker have as a customer. An earlier version of this article incorrectly spelled the company's name as SunRrun.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.30% 1047.76 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
AMAZON.COM 0.93% 1754.6292 Delayed Quote.15.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
02:48aALPHABET : Tech Giant Purchases Data Firm Looker
DJ
02:11aALPHABET : Google flags U.S. national security risks from Huawei ban - FT
RE
01:30aEXCLUSIVE : Facebook suspends app pre-installs on Huawei phones
RE
06/06Hammond takes case for digital sales tax to G20 meeting in Japan
RE
06/06ALPHABET : Google's Stadia Streaming Service to Arrive in November -- 2nd Update
DJ
06/06ALPHABET : Google's Stadia Streaming Service to Arrive in November -- Update
DJ
06/06ALPHABET : Google's Looker Deal Fills Hole in Analytics Portfolio
DJ
06/06ALPHABET : Google's Stadia Streaming Service to Arrive in November
DJ
06/06ALPHABET : Correction to article about Google's Stadia service
DJ
06/06ALPHABET : Google to Acquire Data-Analytics Firm Looker--2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 161 B
EBIT 2019 34 440 M
Net income 2019 32 389 M
Finance 2019 129 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,95
P/E ratio 2020 19,48
EV / Sales 2019 3,72x
EV / Sales 2020 3,02x
Capitalization 726 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 1 327 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET-0.03%720 265
BAIDU-31.36%37 704
NAVER CORP--.--%16 035
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION9.40%14 936
YANDEX35.83%11 529
SOGOU INC-24.19%1 656
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About