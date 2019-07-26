Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Trump Says U.S. to Take Action Against France for Tax on American Tech Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 01:55pm EDT

By Vivian Salama

WASHINGTON -- President Trump promised to take "substantial reciprocal action" against France after the nation's President Emmanuel Macron signed into law a tax on American tech giants like Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Amazon.com Inc.

"France just put a digital tax on our great American technology companies," Mr. Trump said on Twitter on Friday. "If anybody taxes them, it should be their home Country, the USA. We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron's foolishness shortly. I've always said American wine is better than French wine!"

Despite Mr. Trump's mention of French wine, it couldn't be immediately determined what the reciprocal action would target.

Earlier this month, France's legislature gave final approval to a new tax on large tech companies, making it the first in a series of proposed national taxes on digital services being debated across Europe.

Ahead of the vote, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said his office would investigate the tax under the same broad law on which the Trump administration relied for its trade conflict with China, claiming the measure discriminates against American firms.

France dismissed the threat, asserting that it is a sovereign state that makes sovereign decisions on tax matters.

The French proposal will apply a 3% tax on revenue that companies like Google or Amazon reap in France from such activities as undertaking targeted advertising or running a digital marketplace.

Following the president's tweet, the White House released a more detailed response.

"The United States is extremely disappointed by France's decision to adopt a digital-services tax at the expense of U.S. companies and workers," said spokesman Judd Deere. "France's unilateral measure appears to target innovative U.S. technology firms that provide services in distinct sectors of the economy."

"The Trump administration has consistently stated that it will not sit idly by and tolerate discrimination against U.S.-based firms," Mr. Deere added. "The U.S. Trade Representative has already launched a Section 301 investigation into France's digital-services tax, and the administration is looking closely at all other policy tools."

Write to Vivian Salama at vivian.salama@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 10.21% 1251.4 Delayed Quote.8.71%
AMAZON.COM -1.59% 1942.5784 Delayed Quote.33.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
02:52pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rise To New Intraday Record Highs Friday
DJ
02:42pGoogle Just Added Goldman Sachs's Worth of Market Cap
DJ
02:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks bounce back; dollar climbs on GDP data,..
RE
02:06pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks bounce back; dollar climbs on GDP data,..
RE
02:03pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks bounce back; dollar climbs on GDP data,..
RE
01:56pALPHABET : Shares Trading Higher After Earnings
DJ
01:55pALPHABET : Trump Says U.S. to Take Action Against France for Tax on American Tec..
DJ
01:44pDish Network has tough road to become competitive mobile carrier
RE
01:41pU.S. economy slows in second quarter; weak business investment a red flag
RE
01:38pU.S. economy slows in second quarter ; weak business investment a red flag
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 161 B
EBIT 2019 35 445 M
Net income 2019 34 055 M
Finance 2019 123 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,5x
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,12x
EV / Sales2020 3,35x
Capitalization 787 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 1 388,66  $
Last Close Price 1 135,94  $
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET8.71%787 289
BAIDU-27.82%40 066
NAVER CORP--.--%16 509
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION22.93%14 346
YANDEX40.44%12 545
SOGOU INC-25.52%1 530
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group