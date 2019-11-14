Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : U.S. Attorneys-General to Expand Scope of Google Investigation, Sources Say --CNBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 07:03pm EST

--A U.S. investigation into Google, currently focusing on the company's advertising business, will be expanded to cover its Android and search businesses, CNBC reported Thursday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

--The investigation is being carried out by 48 state attorneys-general, as well as the attorneys-general from Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., the report said.

--Google declined to comment, the report said.

--Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) is the parent company of Google.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/11/14/states-google-antitrust-probe-to-expand-into-search-android-businesses.html

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:03pALPHABET : U.S. Attorneys-General to Expand Scope of Google Investigation, Sourc..
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:11pALPHABET : Google antitrust probe to expand into Android - CNBC
RE
05:09pGOOGLE ANTITRUST PROBE TO EXPAND INT : Cnbc
RE
04:23pALPHABET : Google to Restrict User Information It Gives Advertisers
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:37pALPHABET : Google Completes U.S-to-Chile Curie Cable -- TechCrunch
DJ
01:29pALPHABET : Google to Restrict User Information It Gives Advertisers
DJ
10:40aDaimler takes 'reality check' on robotaxis
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 163 B
EBIT 2019 34 999 M
Net income 2019 32 312 M
Finance 2019 123 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,4x
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,80x
EV / Sales2020 4,02x
Capitalization 904 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 1 444,45  $
Last Close Price 1 309,15  $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET24.04%894 584
BAIDU, INC.-25.42%40 987
NAVER CORP--.--%19 621
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION44.36%16 810
YANDEX23.88%11 129
SOGOU INC.4.95%2 156
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group