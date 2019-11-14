Alphabet : U.S. Attorneys-General to Expand Scope of Google Investigation, Sources Say --CNBC

--A U.S. investigation into Google, currently focusing on the company's advertising business, will be expanded to cover its Android and search businesses, CNBC reported Thursday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

--The investigation is being carried out by 48 state attorneys-general, as well as the attorneys-general from Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., the report said.

--Google declined to comment, the report said.

--Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) is the parent company of Google.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/11/14/states-google-antitrust-probe-to-expand-into-search-android-businesses.html

