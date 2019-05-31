Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : U.S. Justice Department prepares Google antitrust probe - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 11:32pm EDT
The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is preparing an investigation of Alphabet Inc's Google to determine whether the tech giant broke antitrust law in operating its sprawling online businesses, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Officials from the Justice Department's Antitrust Division and Federal Trade Commission, which both enforce antitrust law, met in recent weeks to give Justice jurisdiction over Google, said the sources, who sought anonymity because they were not authorised to speak on the record.

The potential investigation represents the latest attack on a tech company by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has accused social media companies and Google of suppressing conservative voices on their platforms online.

One source said the potential investigation, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, focused on accusations that Google gave preference to its own businesses in searches.

A spokesman for the Justice Department said he could not confirm or deny that an investigation was being considered. Google declined comment.

Early in 2013, the FTC closed a long-running investigation of Google, giving it a slap on the wrist. Under FTC pressure, Google agreed to end the practice of "scraping" reviews and other data from rivals’ websites for its own products, and to let advertisers export data to independently assess campaigns.

Google's search, YouTube, reviews, maps and other businesses, which are largely free to consumers but financed through advertising, have catapulted it from a start-up to one of the world's richest companies in just two decades.

Along the way, it has made enemies in both the tech world, who have complained to law enforcers about its market dominance, and in Washington, where lawmakers have complained about issues from its alleged political bias to its plans for China.

TripAdvisor chief executive and co-founder Stephen Kaufer welcomed news that Google could face Justice Department antitrust scrutiny.

"TripAdvisor remains concerned about Google’s practices in the United States, the EU and throughout the world," Kaufer said in a statement.

"For the good of consumers and competition on the internet, we welcome any renewed interest by U.S. regulators into Google's anticompetitive behavior."

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has pushed for action to break up Google, as well as other big tech companies. Senator Kamala Harris, who is also running for president on the Democratic ticket, has agreed.

"This is very big news, and overdue," Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican Google critic, said on Twitter, regarding the investigation.

Google has faced a plethora of overseas probes.

Europe's competition authority, for one, hit Google with a 2.4-billion-euro ($2.7-billion) EU fine two years ago for unfairly promoting its own comparison shopping service.

Google has since offered to allow competitors to bid for advertising space at the top of a search page, giving them the chance to compete on equal terms.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave in California, Diane Bartz in Washington and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Sanders and Clarence Fernandez)

By Diane Bartz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
05/31ALPHABET : Justice Department Is Preparing Antitrust Investigation of Google -- ..
DJ
05/31ALPHABET : U.S. Justice Department prepares Google antitrust probe - sources
RE
05/31ALPHABET : Justice Department Is Preparing Antitrust Investigation of Google -- ..
DJ
05/31ALPHABET : Justice Department Is Preparing Antitrust Investigation of Google -- ..
DJ
05/31Global roadmap takes step toward solving digital tax conundrum
RE
05/31ALPHABET : Google and Microsoft Shouldn't Worry About Losing Huawei's Business
AQ
05/30ALPHABET : Researchers Build Bots That Play Video Games With Each Other
DJ
05/30MARK ZUCKERBERG : More State Treasurers Back Proposal to Split Chair and CEO Rol..
DJ
05/29MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As Tariff Clash Magnifies Global Growth W..
DJ
05/29ALPHABET : Google bans apps that facilitate sale of marijuana
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 161 B
EBIT 2019 34 437 M
Net income 2019 32 431 M
Finance 2019 128 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,54
P/E ratio 2020 20,84
EV / Sales 2019 4,04x
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
Capitalization 777 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 1 332 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET7.32%777 327
BAIDU-29.50%39 101
NAVER CORP--.--%15 506
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION17.67%14 563
YANDEX33.05%11 824
SOGOU INC-17.52%1 763
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About