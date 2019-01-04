Alphabet : Verily Gets $1 Billion Funding Round Led by Silver Lake -- Update

By Josh Beckerman



Technology-focused private-equity firm Silver Lake is leading a $1 billion funding round for Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Verily life-sciences startup.

Verily has a wide range of projects including glucose monitoring, vision correction, robotics and helping reduce diseases spread by mosquitoes.

Verily said Thursday it is "taking external funding to increase flexibility and optionality as we expand on our core strategic focus areas."

Other new investors include Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

Alphabet Financial Chief Ruth Porat and Silver Lake managing partner and managing director Egon Durban will join Verily's operating board.

In 2015, Google Inc. restructured itself into the Alphabet holding company. The move separated its main online businesses like search, YouTube and Android from more speculative, longer-term businesses such as connected-home unit Nest, Internet service provider Fiber and Google Life Sciences, which rebranded as Verily later that year.

Last month, Verily and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) said they would collaborate on improving health outcomes for patients with chronic conditions.

