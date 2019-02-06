Log in
Alphabet : Verily Joins Health Care Cos. to Fight Opioid Addiction

02/06/2019

By Stephen Nakrosis

Verily Life Sciences, a research subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), said Wednesday it was joining with a pair of health networks to create OneFifteen, a non-profit that will address opioid addiction.

OneFifteen said it's "dedicated to the full and sustained recovery of people suffering from opioid addiction," and added "We are developing a tech-enabled system of care that will offer a treatment center, rehabilitation housing, and wrap-around services, all on one state-of-the-art campus."

OneFifteen said it intends to construct a campus in Dayton, Ohio, which is one of five American cities that have the most deaths from the opiod crisis.

"In Dayton, the Montgomery County seat, the knowledge, need, and drive of the public and private sectors to solve this crisis are a natural fit with an innovative vision," Verily said.

Kettering Health Network and Premier Health, two area health care networks, are the other partners in OneFifteen.

OneFifteen said it plans to open the campus in the spring and it will see patients regardless of their insurance status. The group will consist of OneFifteen Health, which will manage behavioral health services, and OneFifteen Recovery, which will coordinate community-based wrap-around services for patients.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -2.84% 1120.22 Delayed Quote.10.23%
PREMIER HEALTH GROUP INC 1.27% 0.8 Delayed Quote.-12.22%
